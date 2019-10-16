The Baraboo Children’s Museum will be back up and running in its new location Saturday.
Its new facility at 1212 8th St. offers a larger space than the previous 1,000 square-foot pop-up shop downtown that housed the museum for three months. The new space provides 9,000 square feet, and allows for new and permanent exhibits, said museum director Jed Crouse.
“The larger building has allowed us the space we need to expand and provide opportunities that we didn’t have at the last place,” said Crouse.
At the opening Saturday, the Baraboo Fire Department will be at the museum, along with kid-oriented performers like jugglers and yo-yo performances to show off the new location. Lunch will be served during lunch hours.
At the previous pop-up location, the museum had to rotate exhibits in and out to allow all of them to fit in the space. The larger location allows for permanent and more interactive installations.
“I think this is a great addition to the community, and the surrounding communities because we don’t have a children’s museum in the area,” said museum volunteer Sara Noll. “It’s all hand-built. This was all made with love. There’s room to grow here, and we’re always open to suggestions.”
New interactive exhibits include a farm to family exhibit that teaches kids about where food comes from and how it is produced, and offers information about healthy food choices. An exhibit showcases objects that move, such as interactive train cars and engine that kids can climb in and explore. There will be a circus exhibit, a music lab with a stage for kids to perform, and an opportunity for children to build a log, straw or a brick house.
New features at the museum include an expansion of the creation lab -- an arts and crafts area. There also will be a special area for kids three years old and under.
“It’s all about interacting with kids and allowing them to learn as they play,” said Crouse.
The museum is seeking volunteers of any skill level to work with kids and the exhibits. More information about volunteering can be found on the museum's website.
