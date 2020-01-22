Children's theater programming grows in Baraboo

Children’s theater is alive and well in Baraboo.

Al. Ringling Theatre is expanding programming it launched for children late last year, when 22 students participated in acting and dramatic storytelling workshops from October through December.

The theater is now offering the same classes and some new ones for children ages 8-16 on Saturday afternoons from Feb. 22 through March 28. The theater will expand its programming again in the summer, capped by children’s musical performances of “Shilly” in August and September.

“What we’re doing right now is building a program where we’ll offer our own performances at the Al., by the Al. and for the Al.,” said Al. Ringling CEO and theater professional Tom McEvilly. “My No. 1 objective is to give students and our community the ability to access the beauty of the arts in all its forms.”

McEvilly and Administrative Assistant Dana Qualy will once again lead the children’s theater workshops which include Acting I (ages 11-16), Acting II (ages 13-16), Dramatic Storytelling (ages 8-10) and Design Behind the Scenes (ages 10-16). Classes will last about an hour and half, on average. Registration is $65 and can be done prior to Feb. 22 at the theater’s Box Office or at the first class Feb. 22.