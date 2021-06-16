Children testify at Bringe murder trial

Jurors heard from the children of the man accused of killing their mother decades ago as his trial continued Wednesday.
Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori, and his trial began this week. Lori's father first found the body in a wooded area near her home in rural Poynette. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head.
Their children, Avice Petroshus and Galen Bringe, who were 8 and 6 at the time of the death, testified about what they remember of the events surrounding their mother's death. They believe their father is innocent.
Avice and Galen, who are now adults, said they heard a gunshot while they were near their father before their mother was found dead. Gunshots were not an uncommon sound in the area, but this one seemed different. Avice said she was working to clean out the rabbit cage, and Galen said he was helping his father load or unload the pickup truck. Avice said she saw her father look around after the gunshot.
The prosecution asked Avice and Galen about whether they had made or heard certain statements to others after their mother's death such as whether Avice told someone she didn't actually hear a gunshot or whether Galen was actually in the house when he did hear the shot, and they both denied making or hearing such statements or said they did not recall. They both also denied being told by their father what to say.
They did both remember an aunt telling them that their father killed their mother. Avice did not believe it.
"I was there when we heard the gunshot," she said.
Avice told the story of a car crash a few months before her mother's death. They were returning from an ice skating event, and Avice fell asleep in the car. She woke up and saw flashing lights. Her mom was bent over her, with her mom's head cocked at an angle, and blood was on her shorts. Avice remembers being at the hospital after riding in the ambulance while waiting for her dad to arrive and seeing her mom injured with a really red eye. Avice herself was OK.
Avice did not recall her mom's mood, behavior or interactions changing after the car crash.
Avice said she walked into her mom's room the night before her mom died. She recalled regularly sleeping with her mom in her mom's room while her dad presumably would have been somewhere else.
She said her mom was wearing a pink shirt with holes in it and underwear. She had a drink in her hand as she was sitting and crying. In the morning, she testified she saw her mom in front of the gun case and saw that some of the longer guns more slanted than usual. Avice said her mom wouldn't let her have any gum out of her purse, which Avice was usually able to do. She said she didn't see her mom put anything into the purse and denied saying that she saw her mom put a flashlight into the purse.
Ruth Fitzgerald, an emergency responder who appeared on the scene in 1988, also testified. She said the call came in as an attempted suicide. She said that when she came across the body, she stepped over two guns, and found Lori's blouse to be undone. Fitzgerald said she buttoned it back up because there were men around.
She said she saw Lori's shoes neatly next to her on the right side. Fitzgerald testified that Mark indicated that he heard a gunshot while driving to the library and thought it might have been someone doing target practice.
Fitzgerald also said that Mark was distraught and sobbed hysterically. She testified that Mark made a comment indicating that the children's misbehavior that day played a role in Lori committing suicide. She said Mark told the children that their mother was in a better place and died with a smile, which she thought was unusual.
Fitzgerald testified the children said they were in the house with their grandmother when they heard the gunshot.
Thomas Luedemn, a member of the county sheriff's law enforcement at the time, also responded to the scene. He said interviews are usually a back and forth affair, but Mark drove the conversation by volunteering information.
Luedeman said that Mark explained repeatedly that Lori was depressed and gave reasons that she would have committed suicide, including financial issues and medical issues. Mark indicated their marriage was not doing well and they had drifted apart, Luedeman said.
Luedeman testified that Mark had apparently told Lori's father to go a certain path before he found the body, but did not say why.
Former co-worker Judy Jacobson also testified. She said that Lori did not openly express fear of Mark. She said Lori said she had a rough weekend with Mark once.
Jacobson was quoted in an old newspaper article saying that Lori needed help but would not elaborate. Jacobson testified that she meant Lori needed help with her life situation, not for mental instability. She said Lori did not display obvious suicidal tendencies after the accident.
The case of Lori’s death, which was thought to possibly be a suicide, went cold in the 1990s but was re-opened in the 2010s, culminating in a 2017 interview of Mark Bringe and the 2018 murder charge. The criminal complaint alleges inconsistencies in Mark Bringe’s statements and evidence that Lori's death was not as it seemed. Investigators also said Lori was having an affair, planning to tell Mark the day she died, and allegedly Mark knew of the affair after recording Lori’s calls.
The trial is scheduled to continue with testimony on Thursday.
