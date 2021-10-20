Chili contest to benefit new teen challenge park in Baraboo

Young children aren’t the only ones who need a playground.

That’s the idea behind a Baraboo group’s push to build a challenge course in the style of “American Ninja Warrior” for teenagers and adults at Ochsner Park by next summer. Nonprofit organization Friends of Baraboo Parks will host a chili cook-off fundraiser for the cause next weekend.

Founder Bekah Stelling said she initially had the idea, which is “near and dear to my heart,” several years ago and has been working with the city Parks Department on it for roughly two years. Teenagers, particularly boys, benefit from having a place to play, where they can challenge their minds and bodies without scaring away younger children, she said.

“As a mother of three boys, I’ve read a lot of books about boys needing that for their mental health, to really learn to challenge their bodies, and this would be a way to give them a safe way to do that,” Stelling said.

The group already has raised about $20,000 for the new park, nearly one-third of the roughly $60,000 needed to build it, she said. An anonymous private donor pitched in the first $10,000 and the rest has been made up of small donations and grants.

Chili for a cause