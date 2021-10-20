Chili contest to benefit new teen challenge park in Baraboo

Young children aren’t the only ones who need a playground.
That’s the idea behind a Baraboo group’s push to build a challenge course in the style of “American Ninja Warrior” for teenagers and adults at Ochsner Park by next summer. Nonprofit organization Friends of Baraboo Parks will host a chili cook-off fundraiser for the cause next weekend.
Founder Bekah Stelling said she initially had the idea, which is “near and dear to my heart,” several years ago and has been working with the city Parks Department on it for roughly two years. Teenagers, particularly boys, benefit from having a place to play, where they can challenge their minds and bodies without scaring away younger children, she said.
“As a mother of three boys, I’ve read a lot of books about boys needing that for their mental health, to really learn to challenge their bodies, and this would be a way to give them a safe way to do that,” Stelling said.
The group already has raised about $20,000 for the new park, nearly one-third of the roughly $60,000 needed to build it, she said. An anonymous private donor pitched in the first $10,000 and the rest has been made up of small donations and grants.
Chili for a cause
Stelling said she’s hoping to raise awareness and at least another $5,000 at the chili cook-off, planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in Ochsner’s two smaller shelters. Modern Woodmen of America have pledged to match the first $2,500, she said. The Baraboo Parks Department may set up some challenge courses between pavilions for attendees.
To enter the contest, visit friendsofbarabooparks.org and click on “Current Projects” by Monday. About a dozen contestants have signed up so far, Stelling said. Judging will be done by Ben Bromley, Megan Watson, Kory Hartman and Mayor Rob Nelson, according to organizer Angela Witczak.
Location
The city has given the group permission to build the challenge park on the north end of Ochsner’s Park, between the picnic shelter and 8th Street, said Parks Director Mike Hardy. That area is currently covered with grass and studded by a few trees.
Hardy estimated it will span about 20 feet by 40 feet.
“I know the parks’ mission is excited to add this to Ochsner Park to provide another playground amenity for another age group and that, I think, has been missing from that park,” he said.
Stelling said she’s hoping to not disturb the older, larger trees in that area. Organizers chose Ochsner because they wanted the challenge course to be near where teenagers walk to and from school, be centrally located in the city and be well lit for safety reasons, she said.
The group is aiming to finish the park by next summer, she said. At that point, it will be the city’s property.
Concept
Challenge parks are a recent trend in the park industry, Stelling said. Baraboo already has one: a course of about six stations tucked behind Jack Young Middle School was recently finished as part of its revitalization project.
Organizers of the new challenge park said the two will complement each other with different obstacles. The one at Ochsner also will be more visible and easily accessible to the general public, while also providing the opportunity for whole families to spend time together in one location because of the dual playgrounds for two different age groups, Stelling said.
It will include balance, strength and climbing obstacles, she said.
Working in conjunction with the Baraboo Public Arts, organizers also plan to install an art piece in honor of Kodie Dutcher, a Baraboo girl who killed herself last year at the age of 10, to bring awareness to youth suicide. Dutcher’s family contributed a picture of a butterfly that will be used to help with the installation, according to Witczak.
Witczak said the art piece is meant for young people who struggle with mental health and need somewhere that can provide “a source of light.”
Dutcher’s mother, Brandy Bielicki, expressed appreciation for the group’s efforts, writing in a Facebook message that she encourages everyone to remember her daughter.
“I consider it an honor that they would feature art in honor of her,” she said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.