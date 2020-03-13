Chinese student who lived in Portage says coronavirus infections 'really low' in his city

A former Portage High School exchange student said he's optimistic about the coronavirus situation in his native China.
Thomas Huang, 16, and his family have dealt with restrictions since the beginning of February in Dongguan, China -- a city of 8 million -- that forbid public gatherings and allow only Huang’s father to leave their home for his job and his mother to get groceries.
Huang spent his sophomore year in Portage and raised $4,200 for two new basketball hoops at Lincoln Park before returning to China in June. He stays in contact weekly with his former host parents in Portage: Tara and Andrew Bandekow and their 14-year-old son Gabe.
“I think China will soon overcome the virus,” Huang told them in an online chat Thursday. “The number of infected people (is) really low now. In my city, there was just one imported case from Spain for the last 10 days.”
Dongguan is located near Hong Kong and more than 600 miles away from Wuhan, which is where coronavirus was first detected. Thomas Huang lives at home with his father, the equivalent of a chief financial officer at a health and beauty products factory in Dongguan, as well as his mother and an older brother, Tara Bandekow said.
Huang -- who is passionate about the game of basketball -- is attending all of his classes online and dealing with the restrictions as best as he can, Bandekow said. “His teachers are doing everything over the computer and he's studying all the time. Thomas said he snuck out of the home once to try to play basketball, but all of the courts were locked up.”
Huang told the Bandekows his family is under the impression they will be restricted to their home for the entire month of March.
“I think China has taken some great steps to try to stop (the virus) from spreading,” Bandekow said of restrictions that are seemingly working in Dongguan. “Safety is a priority. As far as Thomas and his family are concerned, they’re doing well.”
Before returning to China, Huang qualified for and attended with the Bandekow family a national contest in Orlando, Florida, where Huang could demonstrate his mastery of Microsoft Word. Huang qualified for the contest held in June because he achieved a perfect score in Microsoft Word during Portage High School business and information technology teacher Jan Imhoff’s Microsoft Office class.
He did not place in the top three in the contest but enjoyed the experience.
“It was a beautiful setup for him,” Bandekow said of the contest. “They had crafts and dance parties and skee ball and there were people drawing caricatures and walking on stilts, all lit up. They really went all out with the event.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.