Chinese student who lived in Portage says coronavirus infections 'really low' in his city

A former Portage High School exchange student said he's optimistic about the coronavirus situation in his native China.

Thomas Huang, 16, and his family have dealt with restrictions since the beginning of February in Dongguan, China -- a city of 8 million -- that forbid public gatherings and allow only Huang’s father to leave their home for his job and his mother to get groceries.

Huang spent his sophomore year in Portage and raised $4,200 for two new basketball hoops at Lincoln Park before returning to China in June. He stays in contact weekly with his former host parents in Portage: Tara and Andrew Bandekow and their 14-year-old son Gabe.

“I think China will soon overcome the virus,” Huang told them in an online chat Thursday. “The number of infected people (is) really low now. In my city, there was just one imported case from Spain for the last 10 days.”

Dongguan is located near Hong Kong and more than 600 miles away from Wuhan, which is where coronavirus was first detected. Thomas Huang lives at home with his father, the equivalent of a chief financial officer at a health and beauty products factory in Dongguan, as well as his mother and an older brother, Tara Bandekow said.