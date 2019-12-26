Christmas Eve chase leads to arrest

A 31-year-old man faces charges including attempting to elude an officer following a run-in with police this week.
Matthew James Hyke is charged fleeing or eluding an office while operating a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an office and criminal damage to property. He faces up to five years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Hustisford over a possible domestic disturbance at midnight Dec. 24. When the deputy arrived, dispatchers told him that Hyke had fled the scene in a vehicle. The woman at the residence did not answer the door.
Afterwards, the deputy saw the vehicle traveling a high rate of speed and attempted to catch up with it.
The complaint says the vehicle skipped a stop sign and began to accelerate to elude the deputy, who had difficulties catching up with the vehicle as it went through a church parking lot and then back to the residence.
At the residence, a man exited the vehicle. The deputy pointed his firearm at the man and told him to stop and put his hands up. The man ran toward the residence and used his shoulder to break through a locked door.
The complaint says the man then left from the back of the residence and began to run toward the lake without stopping for the deputy’s orders.
The woman at the residence said that she was fine and that their argument was not physical. She said to “let him go.” There were no signs of damage other than from the forced entry and the baby inside appeared to be OK. The man was believed to be Hyke.
Later, around 2:50 a.m., the deputy was informed that Hyke was back at the residence and trying to get into a locked door. He complied with orders and was arrested. He said he let the officer catch him, according to the criminal complaint, and that he gave up after getting tired and cold.
The court set a $5,000 bond. Hyke will have a preliminary hearing Jan. 9. He made an initial appearance Thursday.
