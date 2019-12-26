Christmas Eve chase leads to arrest

A 31-year-old man faces charges including attempting to elude an officer following a run-in with police this week.

Matthew James Hyke is charged fleeing or eluding an office while operating a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an office and criminal damage to property. He faces up to five years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Hustisford over a possible domestic disturbance at midnight Dec. 24. When the deputy arrived, dispatchers told him that Hyke had fled the scene in a vehicle. The woman at the residence did not answer the door.

Afterwards, the deputy saw the vehicle traveling a high rate of speed and attempted to catch up with it.

The complaint says the vehicle skipped a stop sign and began to accelerate to elude the deputy, who had difficulties catching up with the vehicle as it went through a church parking lot and then back to the residence.

At the residence, a man exited the vehicle. The deputy pointed his firearm at the man and told him to stop and put his hands up. The man ran toward the residence and used his shoulder to break through a locked door.