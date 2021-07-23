Christmas in July? Funds sought to expand Beaver Dam holiday light display

It may be summer according to the calendar, but the Rotary Club of Beaver Dam is thinking about Christmas in July.
Preparations are underway to add more decorations and lights to Swan Park this holiday season. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who organizes the annual light display, said time is of the essence when planning for new displays.
“We are ordering items as soon as we can in case there are backorders,” he said. “Sponsorships for this year’s displays need to be in by September 1.”
Now entering its fifth year, Rotary Lights are expected to expand throughout the entire park.
“I never like to do anything half-way,” said Schmidt.
The Rotary Club is counting on support from previous donors and looking to gain new sponsors, as well.
A large memorial section is planned this year.
“We’re adding an area for special angels in memory of a loved one. We had one last year and decided to offer it to other families,” he said. “We’re also going to have soldiers on display to honor veterans or active duty military members.”
The Rotary Club purchased an angel in tribute to the late John Moser, a local radio broadcaster and Rotarian. Schmidt and his wife, Cassandra, also donated an angel in memory of their friend, former Dodge County Board Supervisor MaryAnn Miller. Both Moser and Miller died in January.
Expansion of the candy cane path is in the works, with help from high school students who construct the red and white decorations from PVC pipe.
“We couldn’t make the park as beautiful as it is without a lot of assistance from the community,” he said.
More displays means more hands are needed to help set up and take down thousands of twinkling lights. Set-up is planned for the first three Saturdays of November. Schmidt said those wishing to volunteer should watch the Beaver Dam Rotary Facebook page for details this fall.
Requests have come in to keep the displays lit into the month of January. There have been thoughts of making a future ice rink for skaters on the park lagoons once they have been repaired. Schmidt said both those ideas are under consideration.
“Our goal is to make this place bigger and better each year.”
New displays available for sponsorship can be viewed at bdrotary.org/SitePage/bdrotarylights.
The Rotary has partnered with Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to collect donations for the park. Sponsorship forms are available on the aforementioned website. Donations payable to Beaver Dam Community Foundation along with a form can be mailed to Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, 324 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.
For more information, contact Schmidt at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.