Christmas in July? Funds sought to expand Beaver Dam holiday light display

It may be summer according to the calendar, but the Rotary Club of Beaver Dam is thinking about Christmas in July.

Preparations are underway to add more decorations and lights to Swan Park this holiday season. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who organizes the annual light display, said time is of the essence when planning for new displays.

“We are ordering items as soon as we can in case there are backorders,” he said. “Sponsorships for this year’s displays need to be in by September 1.”

Now entering its fifth year, Rotary Lights are expected to expand throughout the entire park.

“I never like to do anything half-way,” said Schmidt.

The Rotary Club is counting on support from previous donors and looking to gain new sponsors, as well.

A large memorial section is planned this year.

“We’re adding an area for special angels in memory of a loved one. We had one last year and decided to offer it to other families,” he said. “We’re also going to have soldiers on display to honor veterans or active duty military members.”