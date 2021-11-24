Christmas in Toyland Holiday Parade coming to Mauston

The Mauston holiday parade is back in Mauston with a new sponsor and theme for 2021.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and start at the Mauston High School parking lot at 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston. Participants will then head down Grayside Avenue before turning onto Division Street, then following Division Street to La Crosse Street before ending at the Kastner Lot.

In previous years the parade route was secured with barricades and a police presences at intersections, and police vehicles both led and followed the parade. Confirmation of security plans from Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch for the parade were unavailable prior to publication, but parade organizer Tabitha Lueneburg said the parade will have police support and first responders on scene and participating in the parade.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Lilies N Grace Boutique and the theme is Christmas in Toyland, which Lueneburg said is a theme that is “playful and great for people of all ages to enjoy.” Visitors can expect toy-theme decorations and costumes on parade participants as they aim to bring some joy to the beginning of the holiday season.

