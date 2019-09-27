After working with the Sauk County Health Department on an updated remediation plan, Christmas Mountain Village Resort is almost in the clear of on-going challenges of dealing with the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.
Sauk County Health Officer Timothy Lawther said the resort is working through a health department mandated remediation plan to ensure there will be no further issues of Legionella bacteria present in the resort’s water.
“They are working through their plan fairly well at this point,” said Lawther. “Residents there are well-protected from Legionella.”
The resort and county have been working to solve the problems since March, when three people were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease within two weeks of stays at the resort. The News Republic erroneously reported Sept. 20 that the Legionella bacteria had been found at the resort more recently.
Lawther said the resort has begun installing chlorine injection systems into water tanks, an effective method in stopping the colonization of Legionella bacteria. It has also installed point-of-use water filters on shower heads and sink faucets to prevent bacteria from making it to guests.
“The Centers for Disease Control and the state of Wisconsin identify these as ways to kill the Legionella colonization that has happened already, and prevent it,” said Lawther. “This is within the national best practice standards.”
Lawther also said the resort is notifying guests of the presence of Legionella bacteria, and how it is handling it, both when they make reservations and when they check in. He said there are also cards in guests rooms explaining point-of-use filters and how it is ensuring guest safety.
The remediation plan the resort is working on comes after on-going issues with the bacteria and illnesses associated with it in 2017 and 2018.
Lawther said the resort and the health department were in a voluntary agreement to handle the previous issues, which required the resort to use and upkeep point-of-use filters. After a random check of the filters about seven weeks ago, Lawther said some point-of-use filters were found that were past their expiration date.
Following this, health department staff members were sent to investigate all rentable units at the resort for compliance with the voluntary remediation plan. Lawther said the department found a fairly high compliance rate, with only a few filters being newly past expiration and not changed.
While the compliance rate was high, there was some noncompliance to the voluntary agreement, which Lawther said required the resort to replace all filters before expiration. Due to this, Lawther chose to vacate the voluntary agreement for a mandated remediation plan, which is the plan currently in affect and being put into action by the resort.
Installation of chlorine injection systems should be finished by the end of 2019, and point-of-use filters will stay in place until the Sauk County Health Department determines they are no longer need, Lawther said.
In an official statement from Bluegreen Vacations, the parent company of the resort, the company said the resort continues to stay open and is welcoming guests while it continues to work with the Sauk County Health Department to ensure safe and healthy experiences for all.
Lawther said after completion of chlorine injection systems installation and throughout the continuous remediation, the department will continue to do random checks to ensure compliance.
Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, shortness of breath and headaches, according the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
