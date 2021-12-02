Christmas tree sales brisk, prices higher in central Wisconsin

“Those trees lost to the drought would be market height now and we’ve had to turn away customers who’ve come looking for taller trees,” Connie Konkle said.

The following year, growers overwhelmed tree nurseries buying up all the seedlings they could find.

The Konkles do have cut-your-own trees, seven to eight foot tall, and are open on weekends until Christmas Eve or by appointment.

They also had their best year in 2020, and may have sold “too many trees” selling off six footers that would be needed in the coming years, she said.

Greg Hann, of the Portage-based Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association, said the increase in tree sales predates the pandemic. He said it took off because the millennial generation took to the boom in the agricultural entertainment industry.

The public embraced the corn mazes and hayrides offered on farms in the fall and that interest continued later into the holiday season with more people looking to buy their tree from the grower, he said.