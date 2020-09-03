Church Health Services continues to serve, looks to raise funds

In addition to its medical services, CHS is working with Habitat for Huamity ReStore to put up a new “Little Free Pantry” at the clinic’s location facing Maple Avenue. The previous one was not weather resistant and the new one is planned to be larger and will be again be open 24-hours. It will hold non-perishable food, as well as personal care items. The pantry will also have literature explaining that many medications may be given out to those in need during the clinic’s open hours. CHS is a Wisconsin Drug Repository, meaning it has a program that allows individuals to donate used prescription medications to a pharmacy or medical facility. The donated medications will be used by people who need them but have no other means to obtain the medication.