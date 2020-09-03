Church Health Services continues to serve, looks to raise funds

Church Health Services says it's showing its commitment to patients and the community by discovering ways to serve its clients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The faith-based healthcare organization, located at 115 N. Center St. in Beaver Dam, conducts primary, dental and mental health care for the poor, uninsured and under-insured, and partners with local congregations to help them become centers for health and healing. Now in its 26th year, CHS is finding the need to provide service to children and adults continues to grow.
Bev Beal-Loeck, volunteer community relations coordinator, said the clinic is taking necessary COVID-19 precautions that include the wearing of face masks, using hand sanitizer and staggering appointments, especially the dental. She said the medical staff is using different techniques and following guidelines to protect everyone as much as possible.
“We’re only seeing one dental patient at a time and we have four chairs but we want to keep people separate and clean thoroughly in between patients,” she said.
CHS is a nonprofit agency that relies on donations to continue. Like many other nonprofits across the nation, the organization is finding it difficult to hold traditional fundraisers during a pandemic.
“We’ve been very lucky as we have a pro-active grant writing executive director (Thea O’Connor) and right away as soon as any PPE loans were publicized she was on the ball with that,” said Beal-Loeck. “But our typical ‘Evening’ fundraiser brings in $15,000-$20,000 before expenses and to not have it would be difficult to overcome.”
So the organization made the decision to move forward with its annual fundraiser with some significant and creative changes.
“An Evening in New Orleans” will be held Sept. 19. A drive-thru or dine-in dinner option will be made available to supporters of CHS at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. The themed menu will feature portions of shrimp and andouille jambalaya, chicken etouffee over red beans and rice, crab cakes with cajun aioli, vegetable and gumbo. The $35 cost to dine-in includes a New Orleans themed beverage and drive-thru tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased online at churchclinic.org or on Church Health Service’s Facebook page.
Beal-Loeck said the event is planned to fit the comfort levels of its guests. The drive-thru tickets will allow participants to pick up food at their choice of either 5, 5:30 or 6 p.m. Seating for the dine-in portion of the evening will take place at 6 p.m. Masks will be required to enter the restaurant but may be removed when eating. Tables will be arranged to accommodate social distancing and if the weather is nice, diners can choose to eat on the patio.
In lieu of live and silent auctions there will be donor mystery prizes for sale. These will be made up of donated gift certificates or merchandise and sold both in advance and the day of the event. The value of the mystery prize will be equal to or in some packages greater than the purchase price. These can be purchased online as well with several price points to choose from. Each prize’s specific contents will remain a mystery until opened by the purchaser.
Beal-Loeck said the community and area businesses have been generous, as usual, with prize donations and CHS is hoping for a good turnout for the fundraiser so it can continue to support those in need.
“This has been a rough year for people, so many incomes have been impacted and are uncertain,” she said.
In addition to its medical services, CHS is working with Habitat for Huamity ReStore to put up a new “Little Free Pantry” at the clinic’s location facing Maple Avenue. The previous one was not weather resistant and the new one is planned to be larger and will be again be open 24-hours. It will hold non-perishable food, as well as personal care items. The pantry will also have literature explaining that many medications may be given out to those in need during the clinic’s open hours. CHS is a Wisconsin Drug Repository, meaning it has a program that allows individuals to donate used prescription medications to a pharmacy or medical facility. The donated medications will be used by people who need them but have no other means to obtain the medication.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.