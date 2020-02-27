Church Health Services in Beaver Dam joins state program to offer free medications

A Beaver Dam clinic providing healthcare to families in need has joined a state program making it easier to offer crucial medications, for free.

Church Health Services, 115 N. Center St., is now part of the drug repository program through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The program allows Church Health to receive donations of medications that might otherwise be disposed from organizations and even individuals in a regulated way. Church Health was able to join after a retired pharmacist joined the staff.

The clinic switched to a walk-in clinic model in 2018 and found medication costs continued to grow as an issue for patients.

"We still have of low-income clients who have needs and who have struggles and medications are a big struggle," said Church Health director Thea O'Connor. "As we all know from watching the news drug costs are going up and up and up."

The clinic works to prescribe medications on low-cost lists or ones it might have on-hand from outside the program, while the program opens up another avenue for patients. Medicines for respiratory issues and diabetes are among the major offerings.

"We have insulin, and we can give them insulin for free," O'Connor said.