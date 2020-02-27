Church Health Services in Beaver Dam joins state program to offer free medications

A Beaver Dam clinic providing healthcare to families in need has joined a state program making it easier to offer crucial medications, for free.
Church Health Services, 115 N. Center St., is now part of the drug repository program through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The program allows Church Health to receive donations of medications that might otherwise be disposed from organizations and even individuals in a regulated way. Church Health was able to join after a retired pharmacist joined the staff.
The clinic switched to a walk-in clinic model in 2018 and found medication costs continued to grow as an issue for patients.
"We still have of low-income clients who have needs and who have struggles and medications are a big struggle," said Church Health director Thea O'Connor. "As we all know from watching the news drug costs are going up and up and up."
The clinic works to prescribe medications on low-cost lists or ones it might have on-hand from outside the program, while the program opens up another avenue for patients. Medicines for respiratory issues and diabetes are among the major offerings.
"We have insulin, and we can give them insulin for free," O'Connor said.
One of the major types of medications not offered through the program are narcotic painkillers.
The volunteer pharmacist is able to keep track of donations and their expirations dates under the programs. Patients from anywhere in Wisconsin can receive medications under the state program. Clients can visit the Church Health offices or have medications transported to their doctor's offices. Doctors with patients who are low-income are able to contact Church Health to see if they have a certain medication on hand and send along a prescription.
"If somebody is going to the doctor and they need a med, and they just can't afford it, they can check to see if it's something that we have," O'Connor said.
She said Church Health is able to charge a processing fee under the program, but chooses not to add the fee. The program is geared toward low-income patients, including those who are uninsured or receive Medicare or Medicaid.
"I think this is just another way for Church Health Services to provide for our low-income neighbors in an area that they really struggle with," O'Connor said.
