Church to install time capsule: Catholics mark remodel, 165 years of faith

The significant reconfiguration of St. Katharine Drexel Church will be commemorated with a time capsule, with a ceremony planned for 9 a.m., Sept. 29.
The Rev. Michael Erwin, who has been in Beaver Dam for more than a decade, has been involved in the project ever since a needs assessment was conducted about four years ago.
“We got a huge response,” said Erwin. “The handicap access ramp was identified as one of the highest needs. Before people had to come up an icy exterior ramp and try making their way in. This way they can get dropped off under a portico and be brought in safe and sound by their families. There’s also a bathroom with easy access close by.”
The Catholic community built its first church in 1855, on the site where St. Katharine Drexel Church now stands. The oldest part of that building dates to 1900, and much of it remains intact.
“We preserved about 95 percent of that structure, updating it to meet modern needs and serve the congregation better than it has in the past several decades,” he said.
Three parishes were consolidated about 10 years ago to form St. Katharine Drexel Parish. St. Michael’s and St. Patrick’s churches were sold, and St. Peter’s (the largest of the three) was chosen to serve Beaver Dam’s larger Catholic family.
St. Mary’s Church is also remembered, although that congregation got a new name when St. Michael’s Church was constructed around 1900 on Madison Street. St. Michael’s is now known as Chapel of the Archangels and is rented for weddings and other gatherings.
The plan for revitalizing St. Katharine Drexel Church involved demolition of the old sacristy (a prep room for the Mass) and construction of a new entrance. The entrance includes a gathering space with a snack/coffee area, meeting rooms, handicap accessible rest rooms, an enclosed handicap ramp, storage, an elevator to the school gymnasium and more.
“The entry, which was the biggest cost, is a very attractive space,” said Erwin. “We could see it being used for a funeral or other gatherings. With COVID 19 we’re trying to operate at 25 percent (50 of the maximum 200 allowed), but it will work especially well once this crisis is over.”
The cost was $4.3 million, with the majority financed by parish members’ donations.
The church was dedicated in May, following a closure that started in March because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The installation of a time capsule will be another celebration of project completion, with 2020 marking a new phase in parish life.
“Its purpose is to capture this moment, and what’s going on in our parish and our community,” said Erwin. “Of course we’re going to have a mask in there, along with a story about the pandemic. We’re also going to look at the bigger picture with the merger of the three parishes into one, and how we reworked this church building to include both old and new, embracing the future under the patronage of St. Katherine Drexel.”
Many of the items will focus on the building, as it was and as it now is.
A set of coins and other items will connect to today, with some potentially more significant than many can imagine.
“Who knows whether we’ll even have physical currency 50 years from now,” Erwin said.
Photos will be printed, since a disc or current technology will be likely obsolete whenever the capsule is opened.
No date for an opening has been set, as some entities do. In fact, of the cornerstones that still exist, only the one from St. Patrick’s School was opened in advance of its sale to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. The rest remain undisturbed.
A parish committee continues to consider what will be placed inside, and what will be deemed to be representative of the church now and through its long history.
Erwin is quick to remind people that the church has an extensive archive, and that so much of the past is being preserved in addition to what will fit into a box the size of a small briefcase.
“We’re obviously doing our best to preserve our past and to save it for future generations,” said Erwin. “This is another part of that process.”
Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony, with social distancing, mask wearing and other safety measures encouraged.
“We’ll have our normal 8:20 a.m. Mass in the Parish Center and then we’re going to come over here to dedicate the time capsule,” he said. “Church members and members of the broader community are welcome to witness this latest step in our church’s transformation.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.