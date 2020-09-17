Church to install time capsule: Catholics mark remodel, 165 years of faith

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The significant reconfiguration of St. Katharine Drexel Church will be commemorated with a time capsule, with a ceremony planned for 9 a.m., Sept. 29.

The Rev. Michael Erwin, who has been in Beaver Dam for more than a decade, has been involved in the project ever since a needs assessment was conducted about four years ago.

“We got a huge response,” said Erwin. “The handicap access ramp was identified as one of the highest needs. Before people had to come up an icy exterior ramp and try making their way in. This way they can get dropped off under a portico and be brought in safe and sound by their families. There’s also a bathroom with easy access close by.”

The Catholic community built its first church in 1855, on the site where St. Katharine Drexel Church now stands. The oldest part of that building dates to 1900, and much of it remains intact.

“We preserved about 95 percent of that structure, updating it to meet modern needs and serve the congregation better than it has in the past several decades,” he said.

Three parishes were consolidated about 10 years ago to form St. Katharine Drexel Parish. St. Michael’s and St. Patrick’s churches were sold, and St. Peter’s (the largest of the three) was chosen to serve Beaver Dam’s larger Catholic family.