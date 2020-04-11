Churches in Baraboo, Portage adapt to COVID-19 reality, move Easter online

For those who are adapting well, Mowers records weekly sermons in podcast form and hosts a virtual “coffee hour” using video conferencing. About a quarter of his regular 65 Sunday parishioners have been participating in the coffee hour, he said. He’s providing resources for his congregation to mark Easter from home this year, but Mowers doesn’t plan to replace the holiday with virtual services.

“During this time, I think a lot of our people will need a celebration of Easter at the end of all of this, even if it’s not at the customary time, just as a reminder and as an encouragement that death doesn’t have the last word and that love is stronger than death and that love is stronger than this plague that’s going around,” Mowers said.

St. Mary’s in Portage is one of the few area churches that has offered some opportunities for people to visit in person, albeit with limitations. On Palm Sunday, Krahenbuhl stood outside the church to give out palms and offer Holy Week blessings to parishioners, who remained in their vehicles. Handshakes and hugs were not allowed, according to the church bulletin.

Several churches, including St. Mary’s, remain open during the day for individual prayer. Krahenbuhl said people are taking advantage of that option, though never more than two at a time.