Churches in Baraboo, Portage get creative during closures, look forward to reopening

Since the start of the safer at home order, the church used Facebook Live to stream its usual Sunday services and has conducted video meetings for Sunday School and Youth Group Services.

“We immediately started doing online worship, and we had not been doing that, so we had to learn as we go,” Olson said.

While the church has no concrete opening date, it is now allowed to have no more than 10 people in the building at once to comply with Sauk County guidelines. It will continue to do virtual services, Olson said.

“The main concern is the physical, emotional and spiritual health and well-being and safety of our congregation,” Olson said. “We don’t want to put anyone at risk.”

For St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, the need for virtual services during the coronavirus pandemic didn’t catch the Rev. Jay Poster off guard, as the church had already been live-streaming services for five years.

Poster said the only difference between his usual virtual services and ones he created since the pandemic was giving them to an empty church.