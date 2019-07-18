While Sarasota, Florida, is the so-called “circus capital of the world” and now houses many of the field’s former stars, Baraboo is a close second.
That’s why some of those stars will visit Baraboo on Saturday with Tony Hernandez, author of coffee table book “Circus Legends,” to take part in the Big Top Parade and answer questions at Circus World Museum afterward.
“Baraboo is sort of the other circus capital of the world to me,” Hernandez said. “There’s always Sarasota and Baraboo, so it just felt like a natural place to come. I know there are a lot of circus fans there. I know people really love the circus there, which is heartwarming to me.”
As the son of what he calls a “circus legend,” Hernandez said he always thought of his mother as a “super mega-star” who entertained millions of people over the years by doing amazing acts. Most knew Lisette Hernandez-Ross — or Lisa — for her family teeterboard act.
Yet, when he grew older, he realized that the average person didn’t know about the artists who “made the circus what it was,” though they may recognize the Ringling or P. T. Barnum names.
“I wanted to have these amazing artists who are retired now — they’re in their 80s and 90s — I wanted them to know that they’ll be remembered, because they deserve to be remembered,” Hernandez said.
Financed by his childhood friend and business partner Steven Strong, Hernandez started interviewing and photographing former acrobats, animal trainers and other performers, including both his and Strong’s mothers, to document their experiences and show where they are now. “Circus Legends” was released last spring.
Hernandez-Ross was surprised when her son told her he wanted to compile the book, a project she said he put a significant amount of time and research into.
“I think it’s quite amazing,” she said. “I never thought I was that important actually, but it was very moving to see that in the page of a book — to see your face on there.”
Born in Germany just before World War II, Hernandez-Ross began performing at 5 years old. According to the book, her mother “basically sold” her to a couple who wanted her to perform with them for soldiers at concentration camps. In 1951, she came to the U.S. to join a circus in Ohio. She stayed in the country, became a citizen and performed until 1988, when she retired at age 50.
Like so many other circus performers, she incorporated her children into her acts.
“We stuck him (Tony) in when he was 2 years old. You always know where all the kids are when they’re in your act, because they’re together,” she said, laughing.
He followed in his mother’s acrobatic footsteps, walking on the highwire and launching off the teeterboard to do flips. That experience and connection to the circus is what sets his book apart from others, Hernandez said. Both he and Strong were born and raised in the circus, which became “part of him.”
“We both felt like all these things out there are kind of neat, but I feel like none of them come from the heart, and that’s what we are aiming to do,” he said.
Part of their goal is to make sure the circus is remembered for its positive impact. Hernandez said much of the recent attention on animal rights has cast the entire topic in a negative light.
On Saturday, Hernandez, his mother, Strong, Trudy Strong — Steven’s mother — and a third circus legend, Aurelia Canestrelli Nock, will join in Baraboo’s annual circus celebration. They’ll ride in the Big Top Parade at 11 a.m. and then give a special program, including a book reading, Q&A and autograph signing, at 2:15 p.m. in Circus World Museum’s Feld Theatre.
Scott O’Donnell, the museum director, said the book is a good resource for circus lingo and is a great coffee table book. It’s available for purchase in the museum’s gift shop.
“But to have the authors on site and to have some of the circus legends that are featured in here is very, very important to us and to this community,” O’Donnell said. “We’re honored to have them all here.”
Hernandez said he wants to know what people here think of the book. He’s currently collecting interviews and taking photos in Sarasota for the second volume and is working on a documentary following the same idea.
It will be the first time the author has visited Baraboo in roughly 35 years. Hernandez-Ross said she last stopped by when her children were young and touring with her. They saw the signs, and “that’s what you do when you see a circus anywhere else, you used to follow the arrows,” she said. Now mother and son are excited to return.
“I’m looking forward to it for sure, you know, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it,” Hernandez-Ross said.
