Circus performer Bello Nock comes home to Wisconsin Dells

Bello Nock has performed all around the world in a career that’s spanned more than 30 years as a circus performer and daredevil. However, to Nock there’s no greater feeling than coming back to the place you grew up and performing at a place he’s called home.

Nock will perform Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at The Palace Theater in the Dells through September 6. During the remainder of the week, when he isn’t in the Wisconsin Dells area, he will travel for other performances as well as creating acts and training performers for Cirque du Soleil and several theme parks.

It’s the first time Nock has performed in Wisconsin Dells since 1993, where he implemented several dare deviling stunts with the Tommy Bartlett Show, such as riding a motorcycle on a high wire. Nock is the 7th generation in his family to take up circus performing and entertaining, a history that dates back to the 1840s for the the family. His parents also performed with the Tommy Bartlett Show, moving to the Wisconsin Dells in 1977 for the opportunity.

Nock describes himself as a “comic daredevil,” which he described as “someone who probably takes more chances than any other comedian and I laugh doing what other daredevils struggle to do.”