Circus performer Bello Nock comes home to Wisconsin Dells

Bello Nock has performed all around the world in a career that’s spanned more than 30 years as a circus performer and daredevil. However, to Nock there’s no greater feeling than coming back to the place you grew up and performing at a place he’s called home.
Nock will perform Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at The Palace Theater in the Dells through September 6. During the remainder of the week, when he isn’t in the Wisconsin Dells area, he will travel for other performances as well as creating acts and training performers for Cirque du Soleil and several theme parks.
It’s the first time Nock has performed in Wisconsin Dells since 1993, where he implemented several dare deviling stunts with the Tommy Bartlett Show, such as riding a motorcycle on a high wire. Nock is the 7th generation in his family to take up circus performing and entertaining, a history that dates back to the 1840s for the the family. His parents also performed with the Tommy Bartlett Show, moving to the Wisconsin Dells in 1977 for the opportunity.
Nock describes himself as a “comic daredevil,” which he described as “someone who probably takes more chances than any other comedian and I laugh doing what other daredevils struggle to do.”
He’s made a name for himself over the years. On America’s Got Talent in 2017, Nock impressed the judges with a performance on a sway pole 37 feet high in the air but was eliminated later in the competition. He’s had three other performances on America’s Got Talent as well as Britain’s Got Talent and World’s Got Talent. His resume also includes four tours with Ringling Brothers, the Big Apple Circus, four performances on Broadway and a performance in Madison Square Garden, he said.
While he loves to entertain people for a living, he also credits his success to his strong work ethic.
“I’ve never let someone’s ‘no’ or ‘you can’t do that’ or ‘that’s never been done before’ stop me,’” Nock said.
Despite success and fame, Nock said he still missed the place he called home. While he was born and grew up in Sarasota, Florida, Nock also calls the Wisconsin Dells his home. He went to Lake Delton Elementary School and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1987. He met his wife of 33 years, Jennifer, in third grade and they later married at what is now the Wilderness Resort. He still has family in the Dells and its surrounding areas.
“It is like rediscovering the Dells,” Nock said of coming back to the Dells area to visit and see some of the sites and attractions. “It is like a little kid seeing it for the first time again… I would say that the Dells is ever changing and never changing all at the same time.”
Nock’s daughter, 25-year-old Annaliese, makes an appearance in the show. She is the 8th generation to follow in her family’s footsteps. While the father-daughter duo have shared the stage together, Annaliese Nock has experienced her own success with her own run at America’s Got Talent and several Guinness Book of World Records.
Along with Annaliese, Nock’s granddaughter, four-year-old Candice, makes an appearance as well as the family dog, Otto. Carson Howell, a Baraboo resident and performer, also makes an appearance in the show at the Palace Theater.
One of the people who knew Nock during his school days in Wisconsin Dells was Kurt Felt, the manager at The Palace Theater in the Dells.
“He would ride his unicycle to school,” Felt said of Nock. Felt also worked at the concession stands at the Tommy Bartlett Show when he was a teenager and remembered one of Nock’s performances with his brother on a trampoline as one of the acts.
Felt described Nock’s show at The Palace Theater in the Dells as a family friendly and variety show.
“It’s a fun show,” Felt said. “I’m just amazed watching the show what he can do.”
GALLERY: Summer entertainment returns to Wisconsin Dells for 2021 season
SUMMER ENTERTAINMENT BEGINS
Parker dances
Nancy and Mike dance
Chris and Dennis perform
Annie and Halle
062421-dell-gallery-show015.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show014.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show013.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show012.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show011.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show010.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show009.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show008.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show007.jpg
062421-dell-gallery-show006.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.