Circus World closes early for the season, citing rising COVID-19 cases

Circus World Museum in Baraboo ended its season Friday, about a month earlier than previously planned, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The museum announced its closure via social media Saturday.

“The health and safety of our customers, our employees, and our communities remains a top priority,” the post stated. “With a rise in COVID cases in our area, Circus World Museum has decided to cease visitation and tours for the remainder of our 2020 season effective Friday, October 2nd.”

It opened July 1 for guided walking tours, offered twice a day by reservation to groups no larger than 10 people, after remaining closed throughout the spring. Anyone with an upcoming reservation will be contacted and given a refund, according to the announcement.

