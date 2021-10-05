Circus World gets $500K grant to restore historic Ringlingville office in Baraboo

“We’re blessed, because there’s lots of historic photographs of Water Street where you can sort of look at what it looks like today and easily overlay it into photographs from the late 1800s, 1900s,” O’Donnell said.

Yet, they don’t have interior photos of the office, the “holy grail” for the building restoration, he said. O’Donnell asks anyone with such photos, or interior photos from when it later served as a residence, to share them with Circus World.

“We’ve been canvassing in as many directions as we can … but we don’t have any photograph of record as yet,” he said. Circus World staff combed through its own collection, as well as every other major circus collection in the U.S. The most they’ve found are written descriptions of the interior from 1914 and 1905 Billboard magazine articles.

“If there’s any community that might have it lurking in an old family photo album, this might be the community,” he said. “If anybody has anything, boy, we’re sure interested in that.”

When the office is restored, the museum plans to open it in some way for visitors, possibly hosting small groups or tours because it lacks the capacity to hold hundreds at a time, O’Donnell said.