Circus World Museum in Baraboo unveils new clown car exhibit, adds more costumes

The largest assembly of clown cars in the world has opened in Baraboo, according to Circus World Director Scott O’Donnell.
“We’re thrilled this summer to offer a car show which is unlike any other,” O’Donnell said in an interview last week. “Car shows pop up around America during the summertime, but boy, none of them look like this.”
The centerpiece of Circus World Museum‘s “Clown Car Garage” is a 1913 Model T Ford, recently donated by third-generation circus performer Jack Cook. Cook said his grandfather George Cook created and patented the “Funny Ford” in 1926 — “the original comedy car” — performing his act with it at fairs and various circuses until the 1940s.
Funny Ford act
“It’s one of those things where what can go wrong, will go wrong with the car,” Cook said of the act.
It would start with a puff of smoke coming from the engine and the hood bouncing up and down after Cook, in clown make-up, drove it on stage. As he tried to fix it, more problems would arise until the car seemed to have a life of its own: driving itself, beeping and spitting flames and water at various points during the routine, Cook said.
After World War II, his father, Merle Cook, took over the act with the original car, including several years in Disney on Parade, up until his death in 1979. Various celebrities have ridden in it, including The Three Stooges, Jack Cook said.
Now 70, Cook learned how to perform the routine with the 1913 vehicle, he said, though he and his father built another one in 1976 for Jack to use while his father kept the original. He retired it in 1979, but continued to perform with the other car until 2017, 50 years after he first started.
The routine has influenced professional circus clowns for almost a century, according to a Circus World news release. Cook donated the Ford, along with the original wardrobe, props, patent documents, photographs and musical accompaniment from his grandfather’s act.
“I think it’s a great place for it, and I’d rather have it somewhere where it’ll be on display than where it was at” in storage, Cook said. “It was just sitting there, kind of like rotting away and, you know, it wasn’t seen by people. … It’s part of circus history.”
Clown car exhibit
The new car exhibit includes four others, three of which had never before been on public display, O’Donnell said. It features Happy the Clown’s “Rug Bug,” which was part of Circus World shows for years, a clown police car that was used for many years by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, Billy Vaughn’s mini-car and the “One Horse Power” car from the Great Circus Parade.
“In its totality, lots of color, lots of wonder and lots of excitement for our guests to enjoy, and it represents over a hundred years of higher hilarity in association with vehicles,” O’Donnell said.
Also on display
Clown cars aren’t the only new items to see at Circus World this year. Curator of Circus History Jennifer Cronk said the museum, which opened for the spring season Tuesday, is displaying a new exhibit of lithographs, some photo collages that show the history of Circus World and a large collection of tools from the Baraboo Moeller wagon shop.
It’s also almost tripling the size of its Big Apple Circus costume exhibit by adding about 20 new pieces, dating from the late 1980s to 2015, Cronk said. With its music show moving to the outdoor Hippodrome due to coronavirus safety measures, the costume exhibit expanded into the vacated space in the Feld building.
Cronk said the museum received the costumes a little under five years ago. Some pieces were on display last year but weren’t seen by many people. She said visitors should pay attention to the details on the Big Apple Circus costumes, noting the award-winning designers who worked on them.
“Some of these costumes were only worn for 3 minutes in the show,” Cronk said. “It wasn’t a long time, but just the beauty of them, all the elaborate — the rhinestones and the braiding and all of that. I think that’s the most incredible thing to me, is just to look closely at all of them.”
