Circus World Museum in Baraboo unveils new clown car exhibit, adds more costumes

Now 70, Cook learned how to perform the routine with the 1913 vehicle, he said, though he and his father built another one in 1976 for Jack to use while his father kept the original. He retired it in 1979, but continued to perform with the other car until 2017, 50 years after he first started.

The routine has influenced professional circus clowns for almost a century, according to a Circus World news release. Cook donated the Ford, along with the original wardrobe, props, patent documents, photographs and musical accompaniment from his grandfather’s act.

“I think it’s a great place for it, and I’d rather have it somewhere where it’ll be on display than where it was at” in storage, Cook said. “It was just sitting there, kind of like rotting away and, you know, it wasn’t seen by people. … It’s part of circus history.”

Clown car exhibit

The new car exhibit includes four others, three of which had never before been on public display, O’Donnell said. It features Happy the Clown’s “Rug Bug,” which was part of Circus World shows for years, a clown police car that was used for many years by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, Billy Vaughn’s mini-car and the “One Horse Power” car from the Great Circus Parade.