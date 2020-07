Circus World opens for guided walking tours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even a face shield meant to slow the spread of a virus can be dressed up like a clown at Baraboo’s circus-themed museum.

A bulbous red nose floated over Dave SaLoutos’ face, attached to his plastic face shield, as he led the first guided walking tour of the season Wednesday morning at Circus World Museum. One of Wisconsin Historical Society’s historic sites, the museum hasn’t been open at all this year due to COVID-19 -- until Wednesday.

“It feels wonderful to be open again,” SaLoutos said after the tour. “I’m so glad we can share this history with people again. It’s too important to leave it all boarded up, and to be able to do something just means the world to us.”

Nine visitors, also wearing masks, listened to SaLoutos recount the history of Ringlingville -- buildings along the Baraboo River that served as winter quarters for the Ringling circus -- and show them the museum’s collection of restored circus wagons.

“This is our pride and joy, ladies and gentlemen,” SaLoutos said before leading the tour into the Deppe Wagon Pavilion.

Except for the pavilion, the mile-long round-trip tour remained outdoors on the museum grounds.