Citizens complain about COVID-19 precautions at Dodge County Executive Committee meeting

On Monday, some at the meeting expressed their distrust of government in general, especially where COVID-19 restrictions are concerned.

“Are we going to listen to the media? Are we going to listen to the ‘experts,’ who change their minds every time they come along?” questioned Joe Bruns of Beaver Dam. “You know, I think as a county board you need to take those facts into consideration before you ever make any decision on letting somebody have those types of control. Where are they going to get their information from? We as the general public need to know that you have our best interests at heart and are not pursuing somebody else's agenda.”

Nine other people echoed similar ideas, with several returning to the microphone to concur with others or to share stories about elderly people dying alone or a wedge driven between the faithful and their churches.

Some shared what might be called a "conspiracy theory."