Citizens complain about COVID-19 precautions at Dodge County Executive Committee meeting

JUNEAU – About 25 people attended the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting Monday, mostly without wearing masks, to express that their rights are being violated by health precautions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Tony Evers announced an executive order Thursday mandating face coverings indoors or in enclosed spaces, other than when at home. It went into effect Saturday.
The group that attended the meeting in the Dodge County Administration Building applauded those speaking against precautions. They also applauded introduction of an ordinance supporting "constitutional rights" introduced by County Board Supervisor Jeff Schmitt, who was the only committee member not wearing a mask.
The contingent first appeared following a social media campaign accusing the board of using broad powers to create an ordinance outlining the powers of the Public Health Office, and detailing its abilities to shut down public events, to isolate people testing positive for the virus and to potentially force quarantines.
It was noted at the June 16 County Board meeting that the Public Health Office already has those powers. A new county ordinance would allow greater board input on how those powers might be used.
After a long debate at the June meeting, Chairman Russ Kottke declared that the board would await the recommendation of the Wisconsin Counties Association. A draft ordinance presented that night -- for discussion only -- was shelved without action.
On Monday, some at the meeting expressed their distrust of government in general, especially where COVID-19 restrictions are concerned.
“Are we going to listen to the media? Are we going to listen to the ‘experts,’ who change their minds every time they come along?” questioned Joe Bruns of Beaver Dam. “You know, I think as a county board you need to take those facts into consideration before you ever make any decision on letting somebody have those types of control. Where are they going to get their information from? We as the general public need to know that you have our best interests at heart and are not pursuing somebody else's agenda.”
Nine other people echoed similar ideas, with several returning to the microphone to concur with others or to share stories about elderly people dying alone or a wedge driven between the faithful and their churches.
Some shared what might be called a "conspiracy theory."
“It is obvious to me and others that the powers that be want a compliant population so no questions are asked concerning data points,” said Steve Kauffeld of the town of Shields. "There has been so much conflicting information -- which equates to misinformation -- on just about every aspect of containment, prevention and testing. For me I suggest the eyeball test: How many people did you personally see sick or dying daily over the last five months?”
He stated that such ordinances and legislation have many names, but all fall under the category of socialism.
Several people disputed the value of social distancing and mask wearing, stating that they are detrimental to good health.
One audience member couldn’t resist taking a shot as the meeting continued and Kottke was moving down the agenda.
“Excuse me. I can't hear you with your mask on,” said an unidentified man who had spoken earlier.
“I can holler it out louder,” Kottke replied.
Countering earlier statements, Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer presented the latest data collected by her office.
“As of Saturday we had 675 total positives in Dodge County,” she said. “With that there are 438 community positives, not including the numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. There are an additional 66 cases from the previous week, so we are seeing about nine-plus cases a day. We have definitely been seeing an increase. Additionally on Sunday we had 20-plus cases. As of this morning at 8 a.m. we had 15 more. I think this coming week there will be even more, especially related to large gatherings. People are getting sick from this kind of activity.”
She reported that there are 93 active cases (in isolation and being monitored by her office). Many who have had close contact with the active cases are being called daily.
“We provide a lot of guidance to these individuals and check in to be sure that their needs are being met,” Sauer said.
There are 22 facility-wide investigations in progress, helping to check virus spread in businesses and care facilities. Of the five deaths in the county, four occurred at long-term care facilities. There have been 32 hospitalizations (9.5 percent) since the start of virus monitoring. Sauer indicated that those numbers are down, even though the number of cases has risen.
“That’s a good thing,” she said. “We’re seeing that people are able to manage at home and are not overwhelming area hospitals.”
Last weekend’s test site in Mayville (open to anyone in the state) saw 289 people participating on Friday and 295 people on Saturday. Not all results have been tallied, but some positives have been recorded.
“Is it smart to have a COVID party like that?” asked Schmitt. “It’s an open site and you’re allowing people from all over the state to come in to your community. They (others) stop at gas stations and everything else.”
Applause came from the objectors.
“People need to be tested, and they’re coming voluntarily," Sauer said. "How would we prevent them from coming?”
Schmitt said that a simple license check would keep potential carriers out of communities where they do not live, and could reduce potential spread.
Sauer said all possible precautions are being used, and that on-location test sites have not been identified as a potential spreading location.
A test site is currently being considered in Waupun that would be open to both Dodge and Fond du Lac county residents.
Schmitt presented an ordinance on the "Constitutional Rights of Citizens," which will considered by the board at its next meeting. While each board member swears to support the Constitution after being elected, Schmitt said it is good to be reminded of that, especially during the time of COVID-19 restrictions.
Supervisor Dan Hilbert voted no after committee members rejected his proposal to include the "Black Lives Matter" movement as another focus.
