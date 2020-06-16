City adds incentives for new retailers coming to Beaver Dam

An incentive plan was approved by the Beaver Dam Common Council on Monday to assist with ushering in new stores to the Heritage Village Mall.
The developing agreement will assist in bringing up to three new stores into the mall. Trent Campbell, vice president of Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation, said Marshalls and Ross Dress For Less have already entered into 10-year leases. Five Below has not finalized the agreement yet.
“The heart of it would be a forgivable loan,” Campbell said.
The Heritage Village Mall owners are going into the agreement with the city to update the former Boston Store. The loan would be for 20 percent of documented new build costs of improving the premises, Campbell said.
Depending on which businesses come to the mall, the loan could be up to $800,000 for improvements up to $4 million.
The loan has no interest and a balloon repayment plan, Campbell said. The project completion needs to occur by July 1, 2021. Projected opening dates for the stores are the late winter to early spring of 2021.
Each year that the stores stay in operation, 10 percent of the loan is forgiven, Campbell said.
“The property owners will provide the city with a minimum tax guarantee that is based on the Jan. 1, 2019 assessed value,” Campbell said.
The rate was used when the city entered into the TIF district.
“The city will be protected by minimum property tax payment,” Campbell said.
The incentive is something new for the city.
“We have not supported prior incentive funding for mall improvement projects,” Campbell said. “When we thought the private market place could turn that property around or fill it, we weren’t advocates of incentives. That has changed with the current mall marketplace and the struggles it is going through generally coupled with the property’s financial condition and higher debt levels. Public participation is required at this time if we are going to have an opportunity to turn that property around into the success it could be.”
The owners of Heritage Village Mall took over in 2007 and eventually changed its format into a box store format that filled up larger spaces than the traditional mall format.
One of the advantages of this agreement is not only growth, but the preservation of existing tax base and existing retail stores, Campbell said. Retailers have been going through many difficulties and being in a small to mid-sized market, Beaver Dam has to make efforts to bring the businesses to town.
“When (opportunities do present their selves, we have to seize them because they are only so many bites of that retail apple,” Campbell said. “It is important to know the characteristics of these incoming retailers we are talking about is they buck a national trend where they continue to build brick and mortar locations.”
The incentives are coming out of the Tax Increment Finance District 8. The city designated the mall, officially called the Heritage Village Shops and Professional Center, and the empty properties around it for the TIF district. The idea is to encourage development in the area and prevent blight.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
