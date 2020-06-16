City adds incentives for new retailers coming to Beaver Dam

The rate was used when the city entered into the TIF district.

“The city will be protected by minimum property tax payment,” Campbell said.

The incentive is something new for the city.

“We have not supported prior incentive funding for mall improvement projects,” Campbell said. “When we thought the private market place could turn that property around or fill it, we weren’t advocates of incentives. That has changed with the current mall marketplace and the struggles it is going through generally coupled with the property’s financial condition and higher debt levels. Public participation is required at this time if we are going to have an opportunity to turn that property around into the success it could be.”

The owners of Heritage Village Mall took over in 2007 and eventually changed its format into a box store format that filled up larger spaces than the traditional mall format.

One of the advantages of this agreement is not only growth, but the preservation of existing tax base and existing retail stores, Campbell said. Retailers have been going through many difficulties and being in a small to mid-sized market, Beaver Dam has to make efforts to bring the businesses to town.