Columbus Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue from current location, future unknown

Talk of a referendum hung in the air, though there didn't seem to be much of an appetite for it among a majority of the council. Mayor Mike Thom said he personally likes the idea of a referendum and that he has never seen an issue invoke community interest like this one. Thom also said the issue isn't going to go away as the city has to figure out what to do next. None of the petitions presented to the council were formatted in a way requesting that the council consider a referendum. If the city were to do a referendum, the question would have to be approved by Aug. 25 to make the November ballot.

Council member Mike McCabe said he received an e-mail from a Native American resident who wrote she almost didn't move to Columbus because of the statue, which he thinks should be used as a teaching tool.

Council member Trina Reid said her heart was broken by many of the messages she received.

"I don’t want our city to be some kind of backwards joke to the world," she said. "That is simply how we will be seen."

She said that if there were a referendum, whatever the result would end up being, it would be one for the history books, portraying Columbus as a palce without a care for humanity.