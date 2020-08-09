City COVID-19 programs aid small businesses

The loan program was established through the Building Facade Loan Fund Program, which is funded by the city and a grant awarded to the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce through the America’s Best Communities Program. It is overseen by the Portage Community Development Authority and can be paid back at a maximum of three years, unless the business is sold first. Small businesses which qualify must have 20 or fewer employees and be current on financial obligations to the city.

Nick Mehmedi, co-owner of Dino’s Restaurant and Lounge, said there was only a short amount of time before Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home order went into effect in mid-March.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to do,” Mehmedi said.

First they offered takeout orders over the initial weekend before providing curbside pickup every weeknight. They are now operating with closed tables to ensure separation of patrons as they dine in the restaurant. Workers sanitize the tables after every use and wear masks as they serve customers.

Even though the dining room has been reopened, Mehmedi said the restaurant could be doing better.

“We’re kind of doing OK,” Mehmedi said. “It’s nothing great. I think we will be OK if things go the right way.”