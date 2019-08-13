Menards, 121 Frances Lane, Beaver Dam, was closed Tuesday morning after the gas main that supplies the store was struck. The store has since been opened back up for the business day.
According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, they responded to the store at 7:50 a.m. A contractor called in the report saying they struck a gas main that supplies the Menards Store. The contractor was using a backhoe when they stuck the gas main. The contractor, Full Range Maintenance of Oshkosh, was working on an upgrade to the entrance to the lumber yard at the time of the incident.
The Menards store was evacuated, and closed during the leak. Alliant Energy also responded. Alliant Energy and Beaver Dam Fire Department monitored the air for explosive limits during the incident. Alliant Energy was able to stop the leak in less than an hour. Menards was able to open for business shortly after the leak was stopped.
The investigation in how the leak occurred was handled by Alliant Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)