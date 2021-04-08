City, nonprofit takes steps in creating new Baraboo Community Skatepark

After nearly two decades, officials and organizers are looking to overhaul the Baraboo skate park.

Baraboo Community Skatepark President Trent Capaul, who also owns The Kindness Skate Shop, said the nonprofit aims to create a space users will take pride in and enjoy.

“Absolutely, it sees daily use and I’m personal friends with a lot of skateboarders and riders in this area and you would see them utilizing that park,” Capaul said. “You would see it used, but it just lacks so many features. It’s so far behind.”

Members of the Baraboo Parks and Recreation Commission approved a conceptual plan from Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles for the new skatepark during its March meeting. It expands the current blueprint by rebuilding the park, which was recommended by planners rather than using aged concrete currently at the site, Capaul said.

Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said fundraising could be an obstacle given the need throughout the rest of the city, and even specifically, at Campbell Park, where there is the city public pool, skatepark and some tennis courts.