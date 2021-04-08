City, nonprofit takes steps in creating new Baraboo Community Skatepark

After nearly two decades, officials and organizers are looking to overhaul the Baraboo skate park.
Baraboo Community Skatepark President Trent Capaul, who also owns The Kindness Skate Shop, said the nonprofit aims to create a space users will take pride in and enjoy.
“Absolutely, it sees daily use and I’m personal friends with a lot of skateboarders and riders in this area and you would see them utilizing that park,” Capaul said. “You would see it used, but it just lacks so many features. It’s so far behind.”
Members of the Baraboo Parks and Recreation Commission approved a conceptual plan from Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles for the new skatepark during its March meeting. It expands the current blueprint by rebuilding the park, which was recommended by planners rather than using aged concrete currently at the site, Capaul said.
Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said fundraising could be an obstacle given the need throughout the rest of the city, and even specifically, at Campbell Park, where there is the city public pool, skatepark and some tennis courts.
The public pool has been a topic of discussion for years because of its age and the expensive work it would need to modernize the century old public space. The tennis courts also need upgrades. The requests for funds from the public are in addition to a $450,000 splashpad in Attridge Park set to be opened by summer of next year.
Fundraising for the improvements began more than two years ago. Hardy said city residents, in general, are supportive of community projects and Capaul said the project has felt “super supported.”
The next fundraising event for the skatepark will be a part of ArtJune arts festival June 19 on the Sauk County Courthouse square. Capaul said local artists will design and paint nskateboard decks for sale.
For Capaul, the plans for upgrades to public facilities can positively impact the plan to expand the skatepark.
“I’m rooting for that 110%,” Capaul said. “I want to see the splashpad built, I’d love to see more bike paths; people bring up the conversation of a BMX bicycle park. I totally support it. I think the more things that could bring people to Baraboo, the better.”
Work for the expanded skatepark would be roughly $300,000, which would need to be sourced through donated funds. Capaul said the goal is to secure matching grants, which are grants that distribute an amount equal to money donated, and some monetary support from the city.
Hardy said work on the new space would take between 12 and 14 months. Capaul expressed hope that funds could be easily secured and the park could be built in spring of 2023.
“With the amount of attention the park has right now, it could really be fundraised with a couple of donations from deep pockets,” Capaul said. “We’re ready to get the ball rolling as soon as that happens.”
Friends of the Skatepark and members of the parks commission are “very committed” to the skatepark, Hardy said. It is a space that gives those who want to ride skateboards a place to practice away from publicly used facilities, which if used for skateboarding, could result in either the skateboarder being injured or harming someone else.
“It’s a place for them, just like any other group,” Hardy said. “It’s an important facility for the community.”
Capaul said with the updates, people could even be attracted to Baraboo from other cities and states. He said it is a shame that surrounding communities with more updated skateparks, like Lake Delton and Portage, bring in visitors while Baraboo languishes in its own skate space.
“A lot of riders from Baraboo have to go to other neighborhoods to ride a quality park,” Capaul said. “Baraboo is unfortunately missing out on all of that traffic. Riders from Mauston, the Sauk area, Madison; they come from all over, but they don’t really go to the Baraboo skatepark.”
Capaul said it could attract tourists through a system of regionalized parks, but also provides a space for local users.
“It gives people a place to belong, to call home,” Capaul said. “It’s definitely people’s second home. I see that quite often at skateparks.”
Baraboo resident Matt Griffin said he has been skating for about 15 years. When the park was in its early years after being built in 2002, he skated there monthly.
“I’ve been coming here for years,” Griffin said, expressing sadness that the quality of the skatepark has diminished. “I think it’s a good idea. It’d be a good place for the kids to do stuff.”
Skaters travel to use different parks frequently, Griffin said, adding that he knows fellow skateboarders who would come to the city if the park were nicer.
“Skaters do that all the time, they always want to hit up every skatepark they can,” Griffin said. “Especially if it’s a nice one. They’ll definitely be coming.”
Portage Family Skate Park
100720-port-news-skate-02
100720-port-news-skate
Rolling at the skate park
SKATE PARK OPEN
031020-port-news-skatepark-2
031020-port-news-skatepark-1
031020-port-news-skate-2
Kyle Little chats with Amie and Sarah
Kyle Little shows off poster inmates made for him
Portage Skate Park file photo March 2019
Spring break at Portage Skate Park
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.