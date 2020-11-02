City of Beaver Dam buildings to close Wednesday and remain closed through Nov. 28

All city of Beaver Dam municipal buildings will be closed to walk-in services following the election today.

Mayor Becky Glewen announced Monday that spiking cases in Dodge County led her to re-evaluate walk-in counter services at city buildings like the Watermark, the library and city hall. All municipal buildings will be closed to walk-in services starting Wednesday, after the election, through Nov. 27.

The move is intended to reduce the rate of spread of Covid-19 in the community and protect the public. It is also intended to protect city employees as cases in Dodge County continue to spike, and illness and quarantine among employees could impair the city's ability to provide services and carry out other functions.

Most walk-in services can be offered via email, phone or by appointment in necessary. The city asks people to consider using the city website, mailing payments or calling the appropriate office instead of visiting in person.

The Beaver Dam micropolitan area, which includes all of Dodge County, has the second highest rate of daily cases per 100,000 people of all metro and micro areas in the country, according to the New York Times. The county reported 4,844 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday, an increase of 391 cases from Friday. 897 of those cases occurred within the prison system. 35 people residents have died.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

