City of Beaver Dam COVID-19 emergency declaration terminated

In a sign that the community is ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaver Dam Common Council terminated the city's emergency declaration Monday.
Mayor Becky Glewen issued the emergency declaration on March 18, 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. The declaration directed the mayor to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and authorized the mayor to take actions needed for the city's regular operations in the event the Common Council could not meet. The council met regularly via Zoom until May.
"I do think that what we put into place was very appropriate for the pandemic time that we were working through, and I appreciate everyone's patience during that time," Glewen said. "It was very difficult for everyone. I'm sure council understands those decisions are not easy always. We tried to make measured decisions and talking with a lot of individuals through public health, through businesses and through other communities, and I thought we did a good job with handling how we rolled out the pandemic."
She said that with the vaccination rollout and low case numbers, the need for the emergency powers are not needed. The emergency powers could be reinstated if there were a drastic change in the situation.
Council member Ken Anderson said that this should have been done earlier.
Council member Jaclyn Shelton said she didn't think the emergency order was being followed anyway because decisions did not come before the council for approval, even if they were appropriate, like building closures. Shelton said she admitted she didn't push the issue and should have made sure the emergency resolution was being followed.
Glewen said she disagreed with Shelton. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said she took exception and the council gave its consensus to the mayor at the beginning of the pandemic.
In an unusual twist, council member Mick Fischer said he voted against ending the emergency declaration out of principle because he thought the mayor was mistreated at the council's last meeting, when there was tension over the mayor's announcement ending the mask mandate in city buildings without approval by the Common Council. Three weeks later, masks had all but disappeared from council chambers.
