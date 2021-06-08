City of Beaver Dam COVID-19 emergency declaration terminated

In a sign that the community is ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaver Dam Common Council terminated the city's emergency declaration Monday.

Mayor Becky Glewen issued the emergency declaration on March 18, 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. The declaration directed the mayor to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and authorized the mayor to take actions needed for the city's regular operations in the event the Common Council could not meet. The council met regularly via Zoom until May.

"I do think that what we put into place was very appropriate for the pandemic time that we were working through, and I appreciate everyone's patience during that time," Glewen said. "It was very difficult for everyone. I'm sure council understands those decisions are not easy always. We tried to make measured decisions and talking with a lot of individuals through public health, through businesses and through other communities, and I thought we did a good job with handling how we rolled out the pandemic."

She said that with the vaccination rollout and low case numbers, the need for the emergency powers are not needed. The emergency powers could be reinstated if there were a drastic change in the situation.