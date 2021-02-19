City of Beaver Dam pursues marketing campaign to gain exposure

Facebook feeds will soon have ads for something quite different than a corny T-shirt or a pair of shoes.
The city of Beaver Dam is pursuing a marketing campaign this year to promote itself as a place to visit, do business or even live. The campaign will include an increased presence on social media to join greater integration with the local Chamber of Commerce. The plan follows efforts in recent years to rebuild the city website and create a new "brand." City staff will also work with the city's tourism committee on efforts.
"It’s pretty new for communities to get into this space, but you're seeing more of it because we're all competing for the worker, and our businesses need people here," said Mayor Becky Glewen. "That’s the whole vision behind the growth of our community and the development of a lot of areas in our community, making sure we're an attractive place for people to want to come here and live and work here."
The city is working with Eviva Media, a Wisconsin firm, on the campaign. The first month of the campaign in March will be focused on business. The city budgets $20,000 a year for marketing that will help pay for the campaign, and part of the city's room tax goes to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce for similar purposes. The city and the Chamber are aligning their efforts more closely, such as with design for print materials.
Executive Director Tracy Propst said the plans are being made more cohesive to make sure the money is best targeted.
Glewen noted larger communities have entire departments devoted to promoting themselves, and smaller communities are looking to accomplish the same things as agencies adapt.
"If we're not growing, we're stagnant," Glewen said.
The first month will target attracting businesses to give them information about Beaver Dam, spaces available in areas like downtown and various shopping centers and emphasize the city's location in between Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay.
"We support the business that’s here, but we're also looking to attract and build and bring entrepreneurs here," she said. Over the months, the campaign will advocate for the city's tourism opportunities, natural resources, retail establishments, restaurants, arts institutions, including for people visiting for events like sports tournaments. Beaver Dam also hopes to attract people to make the city home.
Beaver Dam's marketing efforts also include print materials like maps and brochures to point visitors in the right direction when they're here.
"In the overall spectrum of things, there is an increase in the number of people who are looking for a small town feel that feels like they’re still in a city," said Eviva account executive Amanda Kemmel. "I think Beaver Dam is a perfect example of that."
Kemmel said people want to know what resources are available to them and learn about the culture, vibe and opportunities when considering moving a business or a household to a community that may not be readily apparent with a simple online search.
"By using social media, you can portray that energy and that passion that Beaver Dam has," she said.
Her agency keeps in touch with clients about its goals and does its own research. The firm is working to build the city's presence on social media alongside the ad campaign. She said Beaver Dam leadership is passionate about showcasing the city.
Kemmel said they are not currently working with other communities, but has done school district work.
"It's a new innovation thing for a municipality to hire a marketing agency to go and promote them," she said. "They see great value in that."
The city will receive monthly data reports to look at the reach of the campaigns and see if any tweaks need to be made to target the desired audience.
"Hopefully, Beaver Dam will start to explode," Kemmel said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.