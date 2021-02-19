City of Beaver Dam pursues marketing campaign to gain exposure

Facebook feeds will soon have ads for something quite different than a corny T-shirt or a pair of shoes.

The city of Beaver Dam is pursuing a marketing campaign this year to promote itself as a place to visit, do business or even live. The campaign will include an increased presence on social media to join greater integration with the local Chamber of Commerce. The plan follows efforts in recent years to rebuild the city website and create a new "brand." City staff will also work with the city's tourism committee on efforts.

"It’s pretty new for communities to get into this space, but you're seeing more of it because we're all competing for the worker, and our businesses need people here," said Mayor Becky Glewen. "That’s the whole vision behind the growth of our community and the development of a lot of areas in our community, making sure we're an attractive place for people to want to come here and live and work here."

The city is working with Eviva Media, a Wisconsin firm, on the campaign. The first month of the campaign in March will be focused on business. The city budgets $20,000 a year for marketing that will help pay for the campaign, and part of the city's room tax goes to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce for similar purposes. The city and the Chamber are aligning their efforts more closely, such as with design for print materials.