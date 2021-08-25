City of Beaver Dam pursuing new garbage contract

The city of Beaver Dam is expected to pursue a new company for waste services starting next year.

The city currently contracts with Waste Management to provide waste pickup. A bid from GFL with a $734,993 annual contract for five years will go before the Common Council Sept. 20. The city received bids from GFL, Badgerland and Pellitteri.

Waste Management merged with Advanced Disposal last year, and complaints have been rolling in across the county about the quality of service ever since. Multiple Dodge County communities have jumped ship to other companies, including the town of Beaver Dam and the city of Mayville. The city of Beaver Dam's current contract is expiring at the end of the year.

The Waste Management and Advanced Disposal merger spun off the waste facility outside Mayville to a different company, GFL, due to antitrust concerns, and much of the same staff remains there as before.

"Our team was very fortunate to be entrusted with managing this contract and services in the past, and our management team knows what your residents expect and deserve as it relates to trash and recycling collection," GFL Regional Manager Jason Johnson said in a letter to the city.