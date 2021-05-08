City of Beaver Dam seeks mixed-use development on vacant downtown site

The city of Beaver Dam is hoping to attract a mixed-use development to a downtown property in need of improvement.

According to a press release from engineering director Todd Janssen, the city has put out a request for proposals for redevelopment of a parcel of city-owned land at the corner of Ryan Cantafio’s Way and South Center Street. The city is looking for a mixed-used development with owner-occupied residential units and a commercial element.

The parcel is part of a tax increment finance district, which means the city is able to offer incentives to developers, which would help attract projects, and would use increased tax revenue from new development to pay off the debt. The city also will investigate grant opportunities for a redevelopment project.

“Development of this site is a critical phase of Beaver Dam’s broader downtown redevelopment plan and is expected to be a major focus of ongoing economic growth efforts,” the city said. “Beaver Dam is committed to reducing barriers and providing incentives, clarity and certainty throughout the development process for projects that support the city’s economic and community expansion objectives.”