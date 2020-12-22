City of Beaver Dam wins Johnny's Lounge cases

JUNEAU — A Dodge County judge ruled in favor of the city of Beaver Dam in court cases over the Common Council's refusal to renew the liquor license for Johnny's Lounge.
Plaintiff Amanda Hammen filed two lawsuits against the city in 2019, first after the Common Council voted to suspend her business licenses, and later when the council voted against renewing them under the city's demerit point system. The council took the vote at police recommendation following a string of incidents at the bar, including alleged underage presence, fights and a fatal car crash.
The police department can issue points to establishments serving alcohol under the demerit system for incidents like a fight or underage drinking. Enough points can lead to a recommendation that the council suspend or revoke a liquor license. City officials also work with establishments informally to ensure compliance before the situation reaches that point.
Johnny's Lounge argued that the demerit system is applied unfairly in Beaver Dam and officials unjustly targeted Hammen's business even as other taverns had similar incidents. The bar also argued that the city abused its ordinances and state statutes while making procedural and parliamentary errors. The bar asked the court two review the suspension and non-renewal.
Beaver Dam argued the city acted reasonably and correctly with the evidence and under the law.
Judge Martin De Vries ruled in the city's favor Friday, writing that the city was entitled to a presumption of correctness and the court's role is limited.
De Vries wrote that the city had reasonable evidence to support its decisions and did not act arbitrarily or irrationally. He noted the underlying facts about the incidents themselves were not disputed. De Vries denied the petition for review.
Brent Eisberner, attorney for Johnny's Lounge, said Tuesday he disagrees with the decision, but is not surprised by it. He said the focus will be a federal lawsuit instead of appealing under the state court system.
Johnny's Lounge closed in the summer of 2019 when its liquor license expired. It later re-opened with a different business owner receiving a license and leasing the building. Court documents claimed the business suffered revenue losses and reputation damage from the city's actions.
