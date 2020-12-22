City of Beaver Dam wins Johnny's Lounge cases

JUNEAU — A Dodge County judge ruled in favor of the city of Beaver Dam in court cases over the Common Council's refusal to renew the liquor license for Johnny's Lounge.

Plaintiff Amanda Hammen filed two lawsuits against the city in 2019, first after the Common Council voted to suspend her business licenses, and later when the council voted against renewing them under the city's demerit point system. The council took the vote at police recommendation following a string of incidents at the bar, including alleged underage presence, fights and a fatal car crash.

The police department can issue points to establishments serving alcohol under the demerit system for incidents like a fight or underage drinking. Enough points can lead to a recommendation that the council suspend or revoke a liquor license. City officials also work with establishments informally to ensure compliance before the situation reaches that point.

Johnny's Lounge argued that the demerit system is applied unfairly in Beaver Dam and officials unjustly targeted Hammen's business even as other taverns had similar incidents. The bar also argued that the city abused its ordinances and state statutes while making procedural and parliamentary errors. The bar asked the court two review the suspension and non-renewal.

