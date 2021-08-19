 Skip to main content
City of Mauston, Mauston School District unveil new tennis courts
Tennis 1

The new pickle ball courts at Lion's Park get their first use Aug. 11.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

Construction of the new tennis courts and pickle ball courts at Lion’s Park is complete and the courts are now open to the public.

Tennis 2

Six tennis courts received new surfaces, lighting and poles, and two courts were painted to add lines for pickle ball at Lion's Park in Mauston.

The tennis court project was financed 50% by the city of Mauston and 50% by the Mauston School District, and the district will use the courts for summer recreation programs and for school competition. The project cost $124,684.31.

Tennis 3

A new surface is installed on the tennis courts at Lion's Park in Mauston.

“I’d like to thank the School District of Mauston for helping fund this project,” said Mauston Parks Superintendent Jordan Wilke. “Hopefully many good years of tennis out here.”

Tennis 4

The tennis courts at Lion's Park are removed in June before reopening in August with new surface, lighting and poles.

Each of the six courts have a new surface, with new posts installed on each court. Several of the courts are painted to allow for both pickle ball and tennis, with equipment available for checkout for pickle ball from the library for those who do not have their own equipment. New lighting has been installed to allow for night play.

Tennis 5

Members of the Mauston School District, Park Board and Public Works watching as Judge Mike Taake opens the tennis and pickle ball courts.

The project is part of a near total revamp of Lion’s Park, as the city plans to replace the majority of the playground equipment at the park by spring 2022. Some of the newer equipment, such as the volleyball courts, swing sets and the splash pad are not being replaced.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

