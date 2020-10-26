 Skip to main content
City of Portage approves 1.4% increase for employee wages
City of Portage approves 1.4% increase for employee wages

With minimal discussion, the Portage Common Council voted unanimously to increase city employee wages by 1.4% at its meeting last night.

The increase would mean someone making $33,79 in the city, could see a midline wage increase to $41,338 with a maximum increase to $49,596, throughout 2021.

Salaries and hourly wages are determined on an employee point system within the city.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said 2021’s 1.4% increase is slightly smaller than in 2020, when the council approved a 1.8% increase in wages.

The wage increase applies to all non-union employees in the city, and does not apply to unionized employees.

The city has yet to release the full 2021 proposed budget. The council voted 7-0 to increase property taxes by 1.53% in 2020.

Finance Director Jean Mohr reported that the recently released state numbers for shared revenue and expenditure restraints, aid given to municipalities to limit spending growth, is up slightly from 2020.

The council will discuss and approve a 2021 budget at a November meetings.

