City of Portage votes to extend emergency COVID-19 declaration
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd listens to a question during a council meeting Nov. 14 at the city municipal building.

 BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register

The Portage Common Council voted 7-2 Thursday to extend its COVID-19 emergency proclamation until Sept. 30.

The emergency declaration, made in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was extended previously in May, and was set to end July 30.

“We’re still going to be bringing this back every meeting to discuss it,” said Mayor Rick Dodd. “We’re pretty plateaued right now, we’re pretty even with a 1.5 percent to 2 percent rate of infection, but when the whole thing went south in Dane County, it became apparent to (City Administrator) Shawn (Murphy) and me that this thing might be going on longer than we anticipated.”

The proclamation states provisions previously made by the council to allow for teleconference attendance at meetings will continue.

It states that the mayor and city administrator will continue to plan the reopening of city buildings and entities, based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The proclamation also directs city employees and department heads to continue tracking expenses related to COVID-19 and public safety.

Alderman Jeff Monfront, District 5, spoke in support of extending the proclamation.

“You look at other states and they opened too early, and you look at what’s going on over there, I’d hate to see something like that happen here,” said Monfront. “If I had my way, I’d make it mandatory for everyone in the state to wear a mask.”

Council member Mark Hahn spoke against extending the order, expressing that he believed the recent spike in cases in the county was not due to buildings and public spaces being reopened.

“I feel like we cannot just rely on numbers, and make assumptions on why numbers have gone up and gone down without looking at other factors,” said Hahn. “We all sit back and say the reason for the spike was the reopening. We’ve been reopened for a while, but no one wants to admit that the reason for the spike doesn’t have to do with the reopening, but with the amount of protests and demonstrations that there were.”

