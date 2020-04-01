City of Waupun COVID-19 actions detailed

WAUPUN -- The Waupun City Council met online Tuesday to share updates on city operations and to codify some of the changes needed to keep government running in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Julie Nickel was seen in a chair next to a lamp with an “End of the Trail” — Waupun’s world-famous sculpture — shade. Others were seen in a kitchen, a basement or a study. Alderwoman Nancy Vanderkin could not make the online connection work and called in. All six aldermen, several city administrators and department heads were virtually present.

The first step was to suspend the rules requiring the council to meet at City Hall.

“I would imagine if you don’t want to approve this it’s going to be a very short meeting,” said City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “The only thing I would add is that we’re intending this will only be in effect during the public health emergency and nothing over and above that without further consideration. We believe this is the only prudent thing to do at this time.”

Approval was unanimous, and was the same for an overall COVID-19 plan outlining specifics regarding safe practices throughout all city operations.