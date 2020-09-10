City, Portage Chamber look to offer assistance for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Portage and the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce are working to provide area businesses with loan and grant relief funds to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city created the COVID-19 Business Relief loan program, which offers loans to private businesses in the city impacted or facing closure during the pandemic.

Three businesses in the city received $2,000 loans through the city's program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provided $2,500 grants to 24 Portage businesses, totaling $60,000.

“This money is coming back to the community,” said Marianne Hanson, Portage Chamber of Commerce executive director. “It’s money to help them continue to stay in business.”

The city has given out three loans to area businesses: Dino's Restaurant, Little Italy Ristorante and Wisconsin Network Solutions, Hanson said.

Little Italy Owner Cemel Aliju received a $2,000 loan, which was used to pay bills at the restaurant when they could not be open for dine-in services, he said.

“It was a small help in this time,” Alijua said. “I’m very grateful. It helped with the stuff we need here at the restaurant like bill payments.”