City, Portage Chamber look to offer assistance for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The city of Portage and the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce are working to provide area businesses with loan and grant relief funds to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city created the COVID-19 Business Relief loan program, which offers loans to private businesses in the city impacted or facing closure during the pandemic.
Three businesses in the city received $2,000 loans through the city's program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provided $2,500 grants to 24 Portage businesses, totaling $60,000.
“This money is coming back to the community,” said Marianne Hanson, Portage Chamber of Commerce executive director. “It’s money to help them continue to stay in business.”
The city has given out three loans to area businesses: Dino's Restaurant, Little Italy Ristorante and Wisconsin Network Solutions, Hanson said.
Little Italy Owner Cemel Aliju received a $2,000 loan, which was used to pay bills at the restaurant when they could not be open for dine-in services, he said.
“It was a small help in this time,” Alijua said. “I’m very grateful. It helped with the stuff we need here at the restaurant like bill payments.”
Aliju said the loan and support from the community has helped the business do well during these times.
“We appreciate the support for all over, we’re doing fine,” Alijua said. “I really appreciate everyone who has welcomed me here in this town. We’re trying hard to keep our doors open. People support us and we appreciate that.”
Funding for the loan program came from the city and the chamber being awarded grant funds from the America’s Best Communities Program, sponsored by Frontier Communications and Dish Network to provide financial aid to build up small towns and rural communities.
There is no interest for the loans, with a maximum of three years to repay through monthly payments.
“We want to keep businesses here,” Hanson said. “I think it’s going to help them tremendously to help them cover the costs that they have incurred because of COVID-19.”
To apply for the city’s loan program businesses can visit www.portagewi.gov.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.