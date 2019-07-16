A long-simmering conflict over a road may soon reach its end after the city of Beaver Dam ended a long-standing annexation agreement to foster development of a large apartment complex.
Beaver Dam Common Council approved a final proposed intergovernmental agreement between the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam Monday. The town board has also been working on the agreement and will consider the final version at a special meeting. If approved, the town will remove barriers on Woodland Drive that are currently blocking access to an under-construction housing development near Kohl’s.
Ken Anderson and Kara Nelson voted against the agreement. Dan Doyle was absent.
The town and the city have been working through the issue last summer. The city signed an agreement with the developer of the upcoming Oak Point Village at that time. The development is in the city, but access requires going through the town on Woodland Drive.
“This is the first time in a long time that the city and the town have been able to sit down,” said Beaver Dam City Attorney Maryann Schacht. “When we signed this development agreement, we did not sit down and talk to the township before. If we had done that we may not be here today.”
Town residents are concerned about traffic to and from the apartment development.
“The town has had concerns about the traffic on Woodland Drive and how that’s impacted residents,” said Town Attorney Paul Uttech. “Clearly that development will increase traffic, so safety’s always been an issue for most of the town, and this agreement I think does address this satisfactorily.”
Under the agreement, there will be restrictions on higher-weight vehicles traveling through on the road. Construction vehicles will have temporary access roads, not Woodland. The city will be responsible for extension and maintenance of Woodland Drive. The city will also put up a four-way stop at Woodland and North Spring Street now, while working towards putting in a permanent traffic control option like a light or a roundabout by fall 2021.
Any widening of the street will be south of Woodland and include a pedestrian path. The agreement calls for an extension of Woodland, across the town boundary, to Commercial Drive and all the way to Highway 33.
The ongoing issue has been a serious point of frustration for both the city and the town.
“You guys definitely should have been consulted in the original conversation,” said Beaver Dam Council President Cris Olson.
Another major aspect of the agreement is a change to the status of the Shady Oaks subdivision. When the Shady Oaks development was originally developed, the city agreed to provide sewer service, in exchange for the city being able to annex it at any time. The subdivision has expanded since the 1990s. The new agreement removes the annexation agreement and now a majority of property owners will need to petition for annexation.
The developer has a pending lawsuit against both the city and the town because of how the barrier is blocking access to the housing development, preventing people from touring the site and the developer from marketing it. Schacht said her understanding is that the lawsuit will be dropped if the issue is resolved.
