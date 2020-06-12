Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 51-year-old Watertown woman who was convicted first-degree reckless homicide charges fo…
Local artists have chance to sketch how final figure will appear
A Poynette woman was charged Wednesday following an incident of domestic violence.
A Cambria man was charged with child abuse after a play fight turned violent.
Theft — At 7:14 a.m. May 29, someone reported theft of a wallet from a locked vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive. There …
WATERTOWN – Watertown Police Officer Pedro Gallegos remains on administrative leave, per department policy, since the May 31 death of Thomas J…
Work on the historic St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam was not technically a restoration.
BEAVER DAM—Phillip P. “Phil” Sadowski, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.
A joint effort between Wisconsin Dells and Milwaukee police resulted in the arrest of four people Saturday morning in a Wisconsin Dells motel,…
NORTH FREEDOM—Ernest Edward Klaetsch, age 72, of North Freedom passed away on June 8, 2020 at the Tomah VA. He was born on Feb. 7, 1948 in Bar…