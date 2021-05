Classic cars cruise by Oak Park Place as Baraboo facility starts to resume activities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re really getting the residents involved. I’ve been having them come to me with their favorite car growing up and what make and model it was,” Burch said. She found pictures of the cars and strung them up at the event so residents could find theirs.

A resident’s son-in-law, Dennis Gorder, helped arrange the parade, driving his own sky blue 1957 Ford Fairlane. He said the Cruisers started doing “drive-bys” for nursing homes and childrens’ birthday parties last spring when COVID-19 first shut everything down.

“It seemed to make everybody feel good,” he said, especially when they couldn’t visit indoors. “Now you can, but we still thought, like with memory care up there, it’d be good for them and good to get the people out.”

Many people react well to seeing cars from the 1950s and ’60s because they remember them from their childhoods, he said.

“No matter where we go with any of our classic cars here ... people come up and talk to you about it,” Gorder said. “You know, ‘Oh, my dad had one like that,’ or ‘my uncle had one,’ or something like that. … I think it spurs a lot of memories of their youth, and I think that just helps the whole feeling about themselves and everything else.”