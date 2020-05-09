Clearing the clutter in Dodge County

Reduce, reuse and recycle is a motto that many are taking to heart during the state’s Safer at Home order.
Those with time are their hands are finally sorting through bins of clothes, toys, household items and tools that have accumulated in their houses and garages. It’s a chance to love it or let it go.
Clearing out the clutter has its challenges during the coronavirus pandemic – the main one being where to go with all the unwanted stuff.
Curbside bulk pick-up was suspended in many municipalities this spring, citywide rummage sales were canceled and thrift stores were mandated to close.
Gradually, things are beginning to change.
Ben Nelson, manager of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Beaver Dam, said even though the store and donation drop off remain temporarily closed, home pickup of donations will start Monday.
“We look forward to upcycling donations of gently used goods now into sales later that will support our mission of helping our Dodge County neighbors in need,” he said.
No-contact home pickup of bagged or boxed clothing, shoes or other small household items will take place from 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. To schedule a pickup, call (920) 885-6971 weekdays between 1-4 p.m.
Nelson said no furniture is being taken at this time due to limited staffing and all items needs to be left in an easily accessible area and clearly marked “SVDP.” Keep an eye on the weather so donations are protected.
The retail store at 125 Dodge Drive is also selling new mattresses by appointment.
“People can drive up to the back of the store and I’ll wheel out a cart and get it loaded up. Mattresses are essential because people need a place to sleep,” he said. “Our plan for reopening the store will be sound and safe, and hopefully soon.”
In neighboring Columbus, the St. Vincent de Paul store at 110 Meister Drive currently has its donation center open on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 to 3 p.m. for drop offs. The store is closed to shoppers.
Bethesda Thrift Store, 620 Washington St., Horicon, is now scheduling donation drop offs in order to comply with the social distancing requirements. To set up a time, call the store at (920) 485-4113. The store remains closed until further notice.
The Beaver Dam Goodwill Store is not taking any donations at this time and is temporarily closed.
Bargains Galore Thrift Store, 810 W. Main St., Waupun, is not yet open or accepting donations. Store manager Melissa Wierenga said the nonprofit organization doesn’t have a timeline set yet as the pandemic is still such a fluid situation.
“We miss our customers and are eager to open again sometime down the road,” she said.
All the area stores wish to remind people to not leave donations outside their facility doors at any time. The proceeds from the thrift stores are used for charitable causes.
Bargain treasure hunters and people looking to make a few dollars on their unwanted items will be happy to learn that area citywide rummage sale events have been rescheduled as follows:
Beaver Dam, June 26-27; Columbus, July 30-Aug. 1; Waupun, Aug. 1; Mayville and Iron Ridge, Aug. 14-15; and Horicon Aug. 21-22.
Typically, thrift store donations and rummage sale items are not cleaned and disinfected before resale, however this practice may change in a post-pandemic America.
For now, the Centers for Disease Control has offered some tips about spring cleaning to prevent of COVID-19. It is suggested that the public wear gloves, scrub with soap and water, disinfect and wash hands when finished cleaning.
