Clearing the clutter in Dodge County

Nelson said no furniture is being taken at this time due to limited staffing and all items needs to be left in an easily accessible area and clearly marked “SVDP.” Keep an eye on the weather so donations are protected.

The retail store at 125 Dodge Drive is also selling new mattresses by appointment.

“People can drive up to the back of the store and I’ll wheel out a cart and get it loaded up. Mattresses are essential because people need a place to sleep,” he said. “Our plan for reopening the store will be sound and safe, and hopefully soon.”

In neighboring Columbus, the St. Vincent de Paul store at 110 Meister Drive currently has its donation center open on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 to 3 p.m. for drop offs. The store is closed to shoppers.

Bethesda Thrift Store, 620 Washington St., Horicon, is now scheduling donation drop offs in order to comply with the social distancing requirements. To set up a time, call the store at (920) 485-4113. The store remains closed until further notice.

The Beaver Dam Goodwill Store is not taking any donations at this time and is temporarily closed.