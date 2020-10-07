Clerks encourage 'sooner than later' absentee ballot voting, expect large turnout on election day

While City Clerks in Baraboo and Portage have been sending out thousands of absentee ballots, they are still gearing up for strong in-person turnout for the Nov 3 election.

In Baraboo, City Clerk Brenda Zeman has sent out 2,780 absentee ballots, and is expecting many of those to be returned in-person on election day, along with many day-of voters.

“I’m kind of expecting both, I’m expecting a lot of absentees, I’m expecting a lot of in-person absentee voters and I’m also expecting a lot of people at the polls,” said. “I think this is a huge election and it’s going to bring people out. I’m expecting big numbers across the board.”

Portage Clerk Marie Moe said her office has sent out 1,909 absentee ballots, and is instructing people to return ballots to the office as soon as possible.

“Keep in mind that it takes 2-5 days for a piece of mail to be delivered,” said Moe. “We are encouraging people to return the absentee ballot as soon as possible.”

The deadline for requesting absentee ballots for residents and overseas voters is 5 p.m. Oct. 29, and 5 p.m. Oct. 30 for non-active duty military voters, or voters who are away from their voting residence.