Clerks encourage 'sooner than later' absentee ballot voting, expect large turnout on election day

While City Clerks in Baraboo and Portage have been sending out thousands of absentee ballots, they are still gearing up for strong in-person turnout for the Nov 3 election.
In Baraboo, City Clerk Brenda Zeman has sent out 2,780 absentee ballots, and is expecting many of those to be returned in-person on election day, along with many day-of voters.
“I’m kind of expecting both, I’m expecting a lot of absentees, I’m expecting a lot of in-person absentee voters and I’m also expecting a lot of people at the polls,” said. “I think this is a huge election and it’s going to bring people out. I’m expecting big numbers across the board.”
Portage Clerk Marie Moe said her office has sent out 1,909 absentee ballots, and is instructing people to return ballots to the office as soon as possible.
“Keep in mind that it takes 2-5 days for a piece of mail to be delivered,” said Moe. “We are encouraging people to return the absentee ballot as soon as possible.”
The deadline for requesting absentee ballots for residents and overseas voters is 5 p.m. Oct. 29, and 5 p.m. Oct. 30 for non-active duty military voters, or voters who are away from their voting residence.
“I would never recommend waiting until Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.,” said Zeman.
In-person absentee ballot voting in Portage will take place at the Clerks office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20-23, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
In Baraboo, in-person absentee ballot voting will be available in the office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20-29 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Residents who vote absentee in-person must bring a valid ID, and have the ballot signed with a witness and sealed in an envelope.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m hoping that people will return their absentee ballots, the sooner the better,” said Zeman.
Portage offers absentee ballot drop-off boxes outside the municipal building, 115 W Pleasant St., and at the water utility building, 135 Northridge Dr.
In Baraboo, residents can utilize a drop off at the back of the municipal building, 101 South Blvd.
Baraboo also offers a drive-thru drop off at the back of the municipal building. Residents can pull up to the back door and call for an employee to retrieve ballots.
“We have a night drop box, where people can drop off the ballot if they’re at all worried about it coming through the mail,” said Zeman. “They are kind of alternatives if somebody doesn’t want to wait for the mail or is on edge.”
While Zeman said the office hasn’t encountered many damaged or tampered ballots, she said it can occasionally occur on election night when poll workers are processing absentee ballots.
If the office does find a ballot that appears to be tampered with or damaged, a poll worker or clerk will contact the voter to provide an opportunity to discard that ballot and cast another, said Zeman.
Moe said her office operates similarly and will contact the voter if there are concerns about the ballot.
If the clerks cannot reach the voter by the end of election day, the ballot would be discarded and the vote would not be counted.
In surrounding areas, Lake Delton will have absentee voting in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the village office while Reedsburg city hall will have in-person absentee voting those same dates from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and will be open until 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Wisconsin Dells municipal building will be open for in-person absentee voting during its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside voting will be offered as an option. It’s also a requirement by state statute to assist electors who can’t enter a polling place due to a disability.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.