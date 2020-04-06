Clerks, poll workers ready in Portage, Baraboo despite election confusion

Within minutes of the signed executive order, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a joint statement calling the order unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled to block Evers’ order at 5 p.m. Monday.

Zeman held training the day before an election as usual, citing the contested order as reason to ensure they were prepared. Hearing the order, she said it was almost expected.

“I kind of knew it was going to come down to the last minute,” Zeman said. “It’s been so back and forth, I knew things were going to be last minute.”

The city had already sent out 3,000 absentee ballots and received about 2,200, more than they ever have, Zeman said.

In Portage, Moe said there were calls from voters asking to have absentee ballots sent to them, but the deadline was Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, the city had received 1,700 absentee ballots, which is "way off the charts," Moe said. The last presidential primary in 2016 garnered about 800.