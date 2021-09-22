Clerks seek changes in Dodge County redistricting plan

JUNEAU -- Municipal clerks in Dodge County expressed concerns about the tentative redistricting plan approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
They shared their concerns at a hearing held at 5:30 p.m., with about 12 members of the public attending.
The plan was unveiled recently following the release of census numbers. Those census numbers require the county to reapportion it supervisory districts to reflect population distribution. Each district is to have approximately 2,709 residents, with no more than 5.9 percent deviation from that total.
“One option was to keep it as close to the situation as it existed in the past. We did one that was totally a blank slate, and we did one that was a hybrid of the two,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, Land Resources and Parks Director. “The Redistricting Committee chose the blank slate version, and two other versions were formulated for the Fox Lake and Randolph areas. That’s what you essentially see today.”
Town of Lebanon Clerk Deborah Behl said, “We’ll end up with seven different ballot styles, versus the four that we currently have. I have no doubt that we can do it, because our clerks and election workers are fabulous people. We’ll be able to handle it, but if there are any other options we should look at them. Just increasing the number of ballot styles increases the chance for errors. Of course no one ever wants to hear that somebody got the wrong ballot during an election. Elections are closely scrutinized already, and if anyone hears that happens it’s not going to be a good situation.”
She added that extra costs will also result.
Other clerks and officials had similar concerns and presented other suggestions. They included town of Lowell Clerk Susan Caine and Town of LeRoy Deputy Clerk Brenda Wenzell.
LeRoy Town Chair Linda Schraufnagel asked whether LeRoy can have one ward rather than two because of a decrease in population.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson answered that two wards are required for each Supervisory District and thus cannot be reduced.
Village of Randolph President Ken Ireland requested that the village of Randolph be realigned to its former configuration.
“My feeling would be that the city of Fox Lake would become part of Supervisory District Number 1 and the village of Randolph would be realigned with District Number 3. If there would be a way of doing that I would encourage it,” Ireland said.
Supervisor Ed Benter asked that the city and town of Fox Lake be kept together.
“The town of Fox Lake and the city of Fox Lake have been in the same Supervisory District for more than 40 years,” he said. “We do have interests and I’d like to see them put back together.”
A total of nine supervisors of the 33 total were not present at the hearing, or at the county board meeting held immediately afterward. Several of the absences were excused.
County Board chairman Russ Kottke clarified that the board must pass the Tentative Plan, which may then be amended before a Final Plan is approved. A public hearing on Tuesday’s suggested changes will be held Sept. 30. In the meantime Dodge County will forward the tentative plan to the municipalities for them to create their ward boundaries and submit their plans back to the county by Oct. 22. The County Redistricting Committee will recommend a final plan which will go to a public hearing on Nov. 2. The county board will need to adopt a final plan at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The Tentative Supervisory Plan was approved with a 21-3 vote.