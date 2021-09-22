Clerks seek changes in Dodge County redistricting plan

JUNEAU -- Municipal clerks in Dodge County expressed concerns about the tentative redistricting plan approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

They shared their concerns at a hearing held at 5:30 p.m., with about 12 members of the public attending.

The plan was unveiled recently following the release of census numbers. Those census numbers require the county to reapportion it supervisory districts to reflect population distribution. Each district is to have approximately 2,709 residents, with no more than 5.9 percent deviation from that total.

“One option was to keep it as close to the situation as it existed in the past. We did one that was totally a blank slate, and we did one that was a hybrid of the two,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, Land Resources and Parks Director. “The Redistricting Committee chose the blank slate version, and two other versions were formulated for the Fox Lake and Randolph areas. That’s what you essentially see today.”