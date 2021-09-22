 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clerks seek changes in Dodge County redistricting plan
0 Comments
alert top story

Clerks seek changes in Dodge County redistricting plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU -- Municipal clerks in Dodge County expressed concerns about the tentative redistricting plan approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

They shared their concerns at a hearing held at 5:30 p.m., with about 12 members of the public attending.

Activities on Saturday and Sunday at the 2021 Dodge County Fair included grandstand entertainment by Starship with Mickey Thomas and Blue Oyster Cult.

The plan was unveiled recently following the release of census numbers. Those census numbers require the county to reapportion it supervisory districts to reflect population distribution. Each district is to have approximately 2,709 residents, with no more than 5.9 percent deviation from that total.

“One option was to keep it as close to the situation as it existed in the past. We did one that was totally a blank slate, and we did one that was a hybrid of the two,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, Land Resources and Parks Director. “The Redistricting Committee chose the blank slate version, and two other versions were formulated for the Fox Lake and Randolph areas. That’s what you essentially see today.”

TENTATIVE REDISTRICTING PLAN APPROVED

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson and County Board Chairman Russ Kottke pause before a board meeting following a Redistricting Tentative Plan Hearing Tuesday night. The board approved the plan, although changes will be considered and shared at a meeting on Sept. 30.

Town of Lebanon Clerk Deborah Behl said, “We’ll end up with seven different ballot styles, versus the four that we currently have. I have no doubt that we can do it, because our clerks and election workers are fabulous people. We’ll be able to handle it, but if there are any other options we should look at them. Just increasing the number of ballot styles increases the chance for errors. Of course no one ever wants to hear that somebody got the wrong ballot during an election. Elections are closely scrutinized already, and if anyone hears that happens it’s not going to be a good situation.”

She added that extra costs will also result.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other clerks and officials had similar concerns and presented other suggestions. They included town of Lowell Clerk Susan Caine and Town of LeRoy Deputy Clerk Brenda Wenzell.

LeRoy Town Chair Linda Schraufnagel asked whether LeRoy can have one ward rather than two because of a decrease in population.

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson answered that two wards are required for each Supervisory District and thus cannot be reduced.

Village of Randolph President Ken Ireland requested that the village of Randolph be realigned to its former configuration.

“My feeling would be that the city of Fox Lake would become part of Supervisory District Number 1 and the village of Randolph would be realigned with District Number 3. If there would be a way of doing that I would encourage it,” Ireland said.

Supervisor Ed Benter asked that the city and town of Fox Lake be kept together.

“The town of Fox Lake and the city of Fox Lake have been in the same Supervisory District for more than 40 years,” he said. “We do have interests and I’d like to see them put back together.”

A total of nine supervisors of the 33 total were not present at the hearing, or at the county board meeting held immediately afterward. Several of the absences were excused.

County Board chairman Russ Kottke clarified that the board must pass the Tentative Plan, which may then be amended before a Final Plan is approved. A public hearing on Tuesday’s suggested changes will be held Sept. 30. In the meantime Dodge County will forward the tentative plan to the municipalities for them to create their ward boundaries and submit their plans back to the county by Oct. 22. The County Redistricting Committee will recommend a final plan which will go to a public hearing on Nov. 2. The county board will need to adopt a final plan at its Nov. 9 meeting.

The Tentative Supervisory Plan was approved with a 21-3 vote.

Wurtz returns to serve

Eugene Wurtz was reappointed Tuesday to the Dodge County Housing Authority for a five-year term set to expire on Sept. 30, 2026. County Administrator Jim Mielke was adamant that Wurtz’s appointment was in the best interest of the county, despite several supervisors’ concerns that Wurtz’s health may interfere.

“He is an engaged and active member and a benefit to the Housing Authority,” said Mielke. “He has got a lot of experience and it would be great to have him on board.”

Wurtz resigned his Mayville supervisory post earlier in the year due to a change in address. He served on the county board for nearly 35 years.

The vote to approve the appointment was 21-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weinberger, Roger
Obituaries

Weinberger, Roger

RANDOLPH—Roger Lee Weinberger, age 67, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News