Closed but functional: Columbia, Sauk humane societies adjust to pandemic

Sauk County Humane Society also took in fewer dogs and cats during the early stages of the pandemic but reported a 37% increase overall in adoptions for March, April and May compared to last year.

“I think people who were still employed while spending more time at home and with their family found it easier to adopt a new animal and get to know that animal at home,” said Rachel Leuzinger, outreach manager and volunteer coordinator. “They were able to make those family decisions together more easily, which was fantastic for us.”

About a week ago, the shelter in Baraboo had only two dogs and four cats available for adoption on site, which was down significantly from the recent past but related to an aggressive “Clear the Shelter” campaign at the start of the pandemic, Leuzinger said. The shelter is now bracing for major increases in animal intake.

“We expect to see a significant uptick in animals coming in as more people continue to feel the impact of job layoffs and income loss," Leuzinger said.

Lower-than-usual intake of animals this spring was probably also related to fewer people finding strays as they weren't outside as often during the state’s Stay at Home order, Leuzinger and Bratcher said.

That will likely change as the weather improves.