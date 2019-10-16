JUNEAU — Mayville will give a liquor license to Horicon Bank as part of the bank's plan for the former Audubon Inn.
The closed hotel and restaurant, 45 N. Main St., closed earlier this year and the property fell into foreclosure, with Horicon Bank claiming almost $500,000 owed. The Common Council approved licenses to serve liquor and beer to Horicon Bank and its agent Paul Huebner. Messages left with Horicon Bank seeking comment were not returned.
City officials said the understanding was the bank would hold the licenses with the goal of selling the building. City Clerk Sara Decker said the business would have to open after 90 days to retain the license, but the city's understanding is the bank does not intend to open and serve alcohol, and the Common Council would look at the issue again at that time. Decker said she reached out to the state and the city's attorney for guidance on the matter.
Council member Bob Smith said the city was first asked if the licenses could be reserved, but the city said someone had to apply for them.
The status of the property remains unclear in court. Horicon Bank filed a lawsuit against Audubon Inn's owner, Dodge County and US Foods, claiming its interest in the property should have priority.
In addition to receiving a loan from Horicon Bank, Audubon Inn also received a loan from the county in 2015 as part of a revolving loan program it had at the time. According to court documents, Horicon Bank argues its loan should be superior to the county loan. The county has disagreed.
Keith and Amanda Hill took over the hotel about five years ago. The space now known at the Audubon Inn was built in 1896 and has served as everything from a boarding house to a biker bar. The hotel fell into disrepair and restoration work began in the 1990s, with the Hills continuing to transform the space.
Vendors and government agencies accused the Inn of not making good on payments in court. The hotel and its fine-dining restaurant NOLA North Grille closed earlier this year.
The hotel was first opened as the Beaumont by Jacob and Anna Mueller, editors of a German-language newspaper that lives on as the Dodge County Pionier. It was renamed in the 1980s after John James Audubon, a 19th-century scientist known for detailed paintings of birds in their national habitat. The Audubon is on the National Register of Historic Places.
