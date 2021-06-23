Closing statements begin Thursday in Bringe trial

Closing statements are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Bringe.

Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori, and his trial began this week. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head, and her body was found in a wooded area with guns nearby close to her home in rural Poynette. The case went cold in the 1990s before investigators re-opened it in the 2010s, culminating in the charge against Bringe.

Lori's death has also been presented as a suicide. Testimony has included what people close to Mark and Lori remember from the time, Lori's feeling about guns, details of Lori's affair with another man, steps investigators took over the years and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The defense called witnesses starting late in the day on Tuesday and finished early in the day on Wednesday. After prosecutors then wrapped up with a rebuttal witness, Judge W. Andrew Voigt gave initial instructions to the jurors before they were dismissed for the day. The jurors will have to decide whether prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Mark Bringe caused Lori's death with the intent to kill.

Mark and Lori's children have indicated they believe their father in innocent and testified that they were with their father when the heard a gunshot.