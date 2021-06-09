Clothing Pallet fills Waupun niche

WAUPUN – The Clothing Pallet continues to offer new items for discount prices at 18 N. Madison St., in Waupun.
The shop is run by sisters Andrea Oosterhouse and Maria Ruissen.
“We started thinking there was a void in the community,” said Ruissen. “There were no stores at the time that sold new clothing, and so we discussed opening our own store. We did a lot of research and moved forward.”
Neither had any previous retail experience. Oosterhouse is a licensed yoga instructor. Ruissen is a licensed physical therapy assistant.
“I never even ran a cash register,” said Oosterhouse.
Both were willing to learn and got as much advice as they could as they moved ahead.
“We wanted to keep it affordable so everything is new, but at good price points so it’s affordable,” said Oosterhouse.
Goods are bought at auctions, and usually include a variety of materials, such as clothing, kids wear and toys, household goods and other items. A complete list is available so the sisters know exactly what they are getting. Lots are sold as is, meaning that they cannot pick and choose specific items.
Items sold are usually overstocked and/or discontinued.
Vendors liquidate items from major retailers.
“We started with just men’s, women’s and kids’ clothes,” said Ruissen. “Then we went to shoes, home décor and more. It has evolved over time. Now we have a little bit of everything.”
That includes a selection of curtains, console tables, stools, bedding, rugs, wall art and more.
Most of the building they purchased has been remodeled as display area. New flooring, lighting and accents have been added.
They said everything is new and clean. Nothing has been pre-worn or repurposed, other than a few decorative displays created by handy family members.
The store opened in November 2018 after a month of remodeling. The timing was not necessarily ideal.
“The first year Madison Street closed, so that didn’t help,” said Oosterhouse. “The second year was COVID.”
Still, local response was strong and sales have been brisk, they said. The chief attraction is a wide variety of merchandise.
“You never know what you will find here,” said Oosterhouse. “It’s always changing.”
“Sometimes we have more of something. Sometimes less,” said Ruissen. “It varies from month to month.”
A full range of sizes is not guaranteed, but the owners strive to have a good selection at all times.
Electronics are not sold.
Locally crafted items are also offered for sale, although not at a discount.
This summer the 2,000-square-foot building’s exterior will be repainted. New exterior lighting and a new sign are planned as well.
Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce honored them with a Waupunie Award for best new business in 2019.
“It has been going really well,” said Ruissen.