Clothing Pallet fills Waupun niche

WAUPUN – The Clothing Pallet continues to offer new items for discount prices at 18 N. Madison St., in Waupun.

The shop is run by sisters Andrea Oosterhouse and Maria Ruissen.

“We started thinking there was a void in the community,” said Ruissen. “There were no stores at the time that sold new clothing, and so we discussed opening our own store. We did a lot of research and moved forward.”

Neither had any previous retail experience. Oosterhouse is a licensed yoga instructor. Ruissen is a licensed physical therapy assistant.

“I never even ran a cash register,” said Oosterhouse.

Both were willing to learn and got as much advice as they could as they moved ahead.

“We wanted to keep it affordable so everything is new, but at good price points so it’s affordable,” said Oosterhouse.

Goods are bought at auctions, and usually include a variety of materials, such as clothing, kids wear and toys, household goods and other items. A complete list is available so the sisters know exactly what they are getting. Lots are sold as is, meaning that they cannot pick and choose specific items.