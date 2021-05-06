Coalition holds water test training: Rock River group expands involvement in Dodge County

The Rock River Coalition’s mission is “To educate and provide opportunities for people to work together to improve the environmental, recreational, cultural, and economic resources of the Rock River Basin.”
With that goal in mind, the group is currently holding free training to become a volunteer stream monitor in and around the area.
According to Addie Schlussel, Stream Monitoring & AIS Coordinator, in 2020 Rock River Coalition received funding from the James E. Dutton Foundation, the Alliant Energy Foundation, and a Wisconsin DNR Surface Water Grant. Funds are designed “to increase the number of stream monitoring sites, promote outreach and education, and create aquatic invasive species monitoring initiatives throughout Dodge County.”
In collaboration with the Wisconsin DNR, the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department, and other local management and water conservation organizations, Rock River Coalition has identified several new sites which will benefit from the additional volunteers being recruited and trained this year.
Those sites include areas near Hustisford, Iron Ridge and Horicon.
“Water quality testing provides many benefits to the waters, fish, and wildlife habitats where it is conducted,” said Schlussel. “Trained stream monitoring volunteers may be the first to identify and report invasive species and can be the first line of defense for mitigation, by noticing and reporting unusual negative events related to water quality.”
The stream monitoring data collected is entered into a database which allows for long-term water quality data analysis. This historical data is crucial to measuring progress when water quality improvements are under way, such as adaptive management practices and targeted watershed projects.
“Our goal is to utilize this data to inform policy, educate the community, and most importantly, improve water quality over time,” said Schlussel. “The initial response to these opportunities is promising and has encouraged additional organizations to reach out and ask how they can become involved.”
Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month (from May to October) to collect information vital to understanding stream health. Stream monitors provide valuable information to assist in identifying healthy stream segments and flagging segments that potentially have water quality concerns. This information will help target local efforts where they are most needed.
Rock River Coalition is hosting two free trainings on May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (already filled) and May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burnett Town Shelter, W6228 W. Main St.
The training will be a combination of outdoor classroom and hands-on, feet-in-the-water, look at streams and methods used to assess what affects them. Participants will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity and dissolved oxygen. They will also learn how to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects.
All equipment is provided for the training– just bring a pencil and writing pad, lunch, water, towel, and hip boots or waders (or wear shoes that can be worn in the water). The training workshop is free, but pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Due to COVID restrictions the training will be limited to 10 participants each session and will occur outdoors only.
Anyone interested in learning more about the group’s new programs and projects in Dodge County, or interested in becoming a volunteer stream monitor may visit rockrivercoaltion.org, email addie@rockrivercoalition.org or call 215-262-3366.