Coalition holds water test training: Rock River group expands involvement in Dodge County

The stream monitoring data collected is entered into a database which allows for long-term water quality data analysis. This historical data is crucial to measuring progress when water quality improvements are under way, such as adaptive management practices and targeted watershed projects.

“Our goal is to utilize this data to inform policy, educate the community, and most importantly, improve water quality over time,” said Schlussel. “The initial response to these opportunities is promising and has encouraged additional organizations to reach out and ask how they can become involved.”

Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month (from May to October) to collect information vital to understanding stream health. Stream monitors provide valuable information to assist in identifying healthy stream segments and flagging segments that potentially have water quality concerns. This information will help target local efforts where they are most needed.

Rock River Coalition is hosting two free trainings on May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (already filled) and May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burnett Town Shelter, W6228 W. Main St.